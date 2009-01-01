Fates and Fortunes

Broadcasting

Appointments at WWLP(TV) Springfield, Mass.: Dave Cote, assistant chief engineer, promoted to chief engineer; Maripat Jordan, media buyer, Weber, Cohn & Riley, Chicago, joins as national sales manager.

Bob Finke, VP/GM, KOVR(TV) Stockton, Calif., will retire on June 30, 2001.

Rick Stanley, general sales manager, KTXA-TV Dallas, Texas, joins WBBM-TV Chicago, as director, sales.

Pamela H. Taylor, developer, youth programs, Red Cross, Va., joins WTXX-TV Hartford, Conn., as account executive.

Cable

Randy Hymel, GM, Radiofone, New Orleans, joins Cox Business Services, Baton Rouge, La., as GM.

Mark Bishop, VP, hardware sales, National Cable Television Cooperative Inc., Lenexa, Kan., promoted to senior VP.

Jeffery Clark, manager, cable franchising, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y., promoted to director, franchise management.

Programming

Promotions at Walt Disney Company-Latin America, Miami: John Begert, VP, creative and product development, promoted to senior VP, creative affairs; Luis Perez,VP, finance and broadcasting operations, promoted to senior VP, business operations.

Promotions at Granada Entertainment USA, Los Angeles: William Hamm, senior VP, series programming, promoted to executive VP; Ann Johnson, VP, series programming, promoted to senior VP.

Peter Gaffney, director, program planning and scheduling, VH1, New York, promoted to VP.

Betsy Rella, VP, research and planning, Viacom/MTV, New York, joins Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York, as VP, research.

Stuart Zuckerman, national sponsorship director, PBS Sponsorship Group, New York, joins NBR Enterprises, New York, as VP, sales and marketing.

Trisha Robinson, VP, theatrical and video distribution, Showtime Entertainment, Los Angeles, appointed executive VP, Brainstorm Media, Los Angeles.

Kathryn Strachan, VP, strategic alliances, StreamSearch.com, St. Louis, joins Zoom Culture, New York, as VP, licensing and sponsorships.

Gary Rosenson, executive director, sales/affiliate sales, western region, Playboy Entertainment Group, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Peter Morley, research manager, NBC Television Stations division, New York, joins CNBC, New York, as research manager, ad sales.

Radio

Appointments at ABC Radio: Michael Barr, anchor/reporter, WJR Radio, Detroit, joins as correspondent, New York; Steve Futterman,anchor, various stations, Los Angeles, joins as correspondent, Los Angeles; Cheri Preston, WTMJ(AM) Milwaukee, joins as correspondent, New York.

Appointments at Maine Public Radio, Bangor, Maine: Jeanne Baron, free-lance reporter, Vermont Public Radio, joins as radio producer; Fred Bever, reporter, Vermont Press Bureau, joins as Statehouse bureau chief.

Mark Bentz, general sales manager, Journal Broadcast Group, Tucson operations, Tucson, Ariz., promoted to VP/GM.

Dennis Jackson, station manager, WJMZ-AM Anderson, N.C., appointed GM, Radio One Inc., Augusta, Georgia.

Kathy St. John, executive director, development, Foreign Policy Association, New York, joins WNYC(AM) as director, development.

Siriol Evans, senior manager, public media relations, NPR, Washington, joins Digital Radio Mondiale, Bethesda, Md., as director, press and communications.

Dawn Littlefield, retail sales manager, Infinity Radio, Dallas, appointed general sales manager, Entravision Communications Radio's Dallas group.

Journalism

Thelma Gutierrez, special units reporter, KCBS-TV Los Angeles, joins CNN, Los Angeles, as correspondent.

Connie Colla, morning anchor, WCAU(TV) Philadelphia, joins Comcast/CN8, Philadelphia, as newscast anchor.

Dominique Sachse, evening anchor, KPRC-TV Houston, adds 10 p.m. newscast anchoring to her duties.

Leslie Mouton, morning anchor, KSAT-TV San Antonio, promoted to noon and evening anchor.

Tasha Jamerson, anchor/reporter, WTEN(TV) Albany, New York, joins WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., as anchor/reporter.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Lori McCarthy, general sales manager, CableRep, Lafayette, La., appointed GM, CableRep Advertising.

John Mann, free-lance writer/producer, Los Angeles, appointed writer/producer, Studio City, Los Angeles.

Nicole Taylor Perry, head, business development, Z.com, Los Angeles, joins Ken Lindner & Associates, Los Angeles, as agent.

Wendy MacNeill, executive producer, KFMB-TV San Diego/news director, KKTV(TV) Colorado Springs, Colo., joins Dolan Media Group, Washington, as consultant/recruiter.

Internet

Tom Brew, executive producer, news, Onvia, Seattle, appointed executive editor, MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash.

Technology

Appointments at Mixed Signals Technologies, Culver City, Calif: Christoph Pachler, strategist, Viant Corporation, Los Angeles, joins as chief financial officer/senior VP; Tim Ordaz, product manager, broadband products, Intertainer, Culver City, joins as VP, product marketing.

Jim Ragonese, VP, business development and product management, Microtouch Systems Inc., Methuen, Mass., appointed VP, business development, Gotuit Audio Inc., Andover, Mass.

Polo Recuay, director, engineering, Videotek, Pottstown, Pa., named VP.

Allied Fields

Mary Jo Green, corporate VP/treasurer, Pitney Bowes Inc., New York, joins Sony Corp. of America, New York, as senior VP/treasurer.

Carri Davis, executive director, operations, Devlin Video International, New York, promoted to executive VP.

Carl Geppert, partner in charge, revenue assurance, Andersen, Denver, appointed partner/national industry leader, KPMG LLP, Denver.

Ismael Obregon, free-lance designer, California, joins Lab903, Santa Monica, Calif., as creative director/designer.

