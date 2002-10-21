Fates and Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Elden Hale,

president, Hale Digital Strategies, Melbourne, Fla., named VP/GM, WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn.

James L. Boyer,

senior VP/GM, KATU(TV) Portland, Ore., named VP/GM, WHO-TV Des Moines, Iowa.

James Sullivan,

group sales manager, CBS National Spot Sales, New York, joins WBBM-TV Chicago, as VP/director, sales.

Andrea Creech,

promotion manager, KSTC-TV Minneapolis, promoted director, creative services.

Cable TV

Roland Trombley,

GM, MarketLink Detroit, Comcast, named VP/GM, MarketLink ad sales North.

Cox Communications, Atlanta: Faye Eden-Hill,

manager, rate regulations, named director; Teresa Kennedy, Jennifer Hightower,

and Joe Freeman ,

senior counsels, named assistant general counsels; Andrea Proser,

manager, employee communications, named director, corporate communications; Susan Leepson, public relations manager, named director, of public relations; Bobby Amirshahi, communications director, Cox Business Services, named director, media relations, Cox Communications.

Programming

Maureen Smith,

former president of Fox Family Channel (now ABC Family) and Fox Kids Network, Los Angeles, joins TLC Entertainment, Studio City, Calif., as partner.

At The WB, Burbank, Calif.: Leonard Richardson,

director, music, promoted to senior VP; Sonia Borris,

director, participant promotions, promoted to VP, integrated marketing.

Nicole Ungerman-Levinsohn,

senior VP, business affairs, UPN, Los Angeles has extended her contract with the network.

Steven Melnick,

as VP, advertising and media relations, 20th Century Fox Television, Hollywood, Calif., named senior VP, marketing.

Steve Webster,

VP, corporate communications and marketing planning, Game Show Network, Santa Monica, Calif., joins Universal Television Group, Universal City, Calif., as senior VP, communications.

Toby Graff,

director, corporate communications, Lifetime Television, New York, promoted to VP, public affairs.

Meade Camp,

senior VP, client partnerships group, New Digital Media, New York, joins The Weather Channel, New York, as senior VP, client solutions group.

Walter Oden,

director, digital sales and special markets A&E Television Networks, promoted to VP, business development, affiliate sales and marketing.

Cindy Ronzoni,

VP, communications, Fox Cable Networks Group, Los Angeles, named VP, publicity and corporate communications, Game Show Network, Santa Monica, Calif.

Scott Chambers,

North American licensing director, Disney Publishing, New York, named VP/GM, publishing, Sesame Workshop, New York.

Robert Talbot ,

VP, business development, Lifetime Television, Los Angeles, joins SoapCity, Culver City, Calif., as VP, marketing.

Rick Abbott,

VP, programming and production, Diamond P Production Group, Clearwater, Fla., joins New England Sports Network, Boston, as VP, programming and operations.

Peter Nawrocki,

manager, affinity marketing, Cablevision, New York, named director, marketing, Fox Sports Net Florida, Sunrise, Fla.

Journalism

Dan Weiser,

news director, WGAL(TV) Lancaster, Pa, joins KCRA-TV Sacramento, Calif., in the same capacity.

Suzanne Rico,

reporter, KNSD-TV San Diego, joins KCBS-TV Los Angeles as morning co-anchor.

At KSTP-TV St. Paul/ KSTC-TV Minneapolis: Colleen McCarty,

general assignment reporter, KVVU-TV Las Vegas, joins in the same capacity; Reg Chapman,

reporter, WPXI(TV) Pittsburgh, joins in the same capacity.

At Fox Sports South, Atlanta: Terry Chick,

contributor, named anchor, Southern Sports Report, Southern Sports Tonight, and studio host, Dodge Braves Report; Edward McDonald,

sports anchor, WALA-TV Mobile, Ala., joins as anchor/ reporter, regional news programs and Fox Sports Net Arizona.

Heather Pick ,

reporter/anchor, WREX-TV Rockford, Ill., joins WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, as morning co-anchor.

Suzanne Boyd,

co-anchor, weekend newscasts, WPEC(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla., named co-anchor, weekday morning newscasts.

AT WJW(TV) Cleveland: Gary Liberatore, reporter, WHEC-TV Rochester, N.Y., joins as general assignment reporter; Suzanne Stratford,

reporter, promoted to weekend anchor; Stacey Frey,

reporter, WKBW-TV Buffalo, N.Y., joins in the same capacity.

Naibe Reynoso,

anchor/reporter, KTVK(TV) and Mas Arizona Spanish News Network, Phoenix, named reporter/fill-in anchor, KWGN-TV Denver.

Naj Alikhan,

weekend anchor/news bureau chief, KIDK-TV Pocatello, Idaho, joins WCNC-TV Charlotte, N.C., as general assignment reporter.

Radio

At Shamrock Communications, Scranton, Pa.: Tim Durkin,

director, sales, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre stations, promoted to corporate director; Kevin Fitzgerald,

chief engineer, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre stations, promoted to corporate director, engineering.

Media

At Viacom Outdoor, New York: Raymond M. Nowak,

senior VP/controller, Warner Music Group, New York, joins as executive VP/CFO; Robin Taubin,

VP/senior counsel, real estate, Viacom, named senior VP/general counsel.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At National Cable Communications: Derek Smith,

national interconnect manager, NCC's CableLink Interconnects, Bloomfield, N.J., named sales manager, American Team, Atlanta; Frank Principe,

senior research analyst, New York, named manager, research and marketing; Simon Deutsch,

former account executive, New York, rejoins as national interconnect manager, NCC CableLink Interconnects, Bloomfield.

At Eagle Television Sales, New York: Joe Napolitano,

VP/group sales manager, promoted to VP/director, sales; Mary Jane Mock,

account manager, promoted to group sales manager.

Associations/Law Firms

At WHYY Inc., Philadelphia: Molly Shepard,

president, Shepard Executive Resources and The Leader's Edge, reelected chairman, 2003-2004 board of directors; M. Lynn Herrick Sharp

reelected vice chair and chair, community advisory board; Thomas A. Ciconte Jr.

reelected treasurer; Elisabeth Poole

reelected secretary.

At CTAM, Alexandria, Va.: Shelly A. Good-Cook,

director, member services, USA Rice Federation/director, membership and chapter relations, National Utility Contractors Association, Arlington, Va., joins as director, membership marketing; Tamara Kukla, director, membership marketing, named program planner.

Obituary

Len Raff, former film editor for CBS News and CBS Evening News, died Oct. 10 of pancreatic cancer. He was 82 years old.

A World War II veteran, Raff joined CBS in 1949 as a projectionist. After becoming film editor, he traveled extensively with Evening News, cutting award-winning stories for Douglas Edwards, Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather.

Raff, one of CBS's longest-serving employees, worked for the network a total of 53 years.