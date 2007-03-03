Fates and Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Ken DeBritto, local sales executive, WSFL Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, named national sales manager.

Cable TV

At Comcast Spotlight, advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, Philadelphia: Bill Janus, classified director, The Baltimore Sun, named sales director, Digital Publishing Platform (DPP); Patrick Hennon, classified sales manager, Trib Total Media, named sales manager, DPP, Pittsburgh area.

Robert Sullivan, executive VP, Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp., promoted to executive VP, sales, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y.

At Time Warner Cable, Charlotte, N.C., Division: Nestor Martin, director, construction and network planning, Adelphia, West Palm Beach, Fla., joins as director, construction; Michael Tanck, regional director, government and community affairs, Adelphia, West Palm Beach, joins as director, government affairs; Tanya Wilson, director, customer operations, Time Warner Cable’s South Carolina Division, named director, customer care.

Programming

At Buena Vista Television, Burbank, Calif.: Steve Hawn, VP, western region sales, promoted to VP, West Coast cable sales; Lorenzo Esparza, VP, central regional manager, CBS Television Distribution (formerly CBS Paramount Domestic Television), Chicago, named VP, western region sales.

Julia Gunn, director of current programs for Warner Bros. Television from 1999 to 2003, has joined Lifetime as VP, series development and current programming.

Rich Orosco, executive director, advertising & promotion, CBS Paramount Domestic Television, joins Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Burbank, Calif., as VP, marketing, a newly created position.

At NBC Universal: Jeff Fleeher, senior audit manager, GE Corporate Audit Staff, appointed VP/chief financial officer, NBCU TV Networks Distribution/NBCU Digital Distribution; Eddie Gollhofer, manager, accounting projects, NBCU, named finance manager, Digital Distribution.

At Fuel TV, Los Angeles: Lee Pearson, president, advertising, Goldpocket Interactive, joins in the newly created position of director of new media; Diana Krupa, co-creator/producer of branded entertainment, Quiksilver Inc., joins as manager of acquisitions.

Wendy McCoy, VP, marketing, Versus (formerly Outdoor Life Network), joins Gospel Music Channel, Atlanta, as VP, marketing.

At QVC Inc., West Chester, Pa.: Rod Birkins, president, Sears Buying Services, Sears, Roebuck and Co., joins as senior VP, global sourcing and design & development; Sandra Bennett, host trainee, promoted to program host.

Kevin Roach, regional director, IBS (Internet Broadcast Systems), named executive producer for online video, The Associated Press, Washington.

Marc Barson, VP, business affairs, production, Starz Entertainment, adds deputy general counsel, Starz Media.

Journalism

Brian Carrington, chief weathercaster, KIFI Idaho Falls, Idaho, joins CBS 2 Eyewitness News, KBCI Boise, Idaho, as weekday weather forecaster.

Laura Ellsworth, executive producer, Voice of America’s Eurasia Television, joins CNN as senior producer, Reliable Sources.

Hari Sreenivasan, correspondent, ABC News/fill-in anchor, World News Now, joins CBS News as a Dallas-based correspondent.

Dr. Holly Phillips, freelance medical contributor for Fox News, CNN and MSNBC, joins WCBS New York as staff medical correspondent; she continues her private medical practice.

Jenna Maloney, morning reporter, WBFF Baltimore, joins WXIN Indianapolis as weekend anchor/reporter.

NINEVEH DINHA, weeknight anchor/reporter, KYMA Yuma, Ariz., named morning anchor/reporter, KSTU Salt Lake City.

ROBERT MAXWELL, weekend morning anchor, WFTV Orlando, Fla., named weekend evening anchor.

JANICE CARPIO, reporter, KFOX El Paso, Texas, joins WOAI San Antonio in the same capacity.

Steve Jacobs, formerly an intern, Living Unit, NY1 News, named associate producer, NY1 for You.

Greg Todd named managing editor of Fox6 news, XETV San Diego, Bay City Television.

Technology

John Sorensen, president, Encoda Systems, named president, Broadway Systems, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Sam Elliott, regional sales manager, Harmonic Inc., joins Aurora Networks, Santa Clara, Calif., as director of sales, Southwest region.

William Shernit, president, BAE Systems’ Information Technology group, appointed president, Intelsat subsidiary Intelsat General.

Internet

Rodney Overton, director of digital media, KHOU.com, Houston, joins the Evening Post Digital division of Evening Post Publishing Co., Charleston, S.C., as VP for content.