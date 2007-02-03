Fates and Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Bill Greep, assistant chief engineer, WISN Milwaukee, named director of engineering, WMTW Portland, Maine.

John Yang, research manager, CBS Television Station Group, joins WCBS New York as research director.

Cable TV

Richard Buchanan, COO, Ascent Media Management Services, Los Angeles, joins Comcast Media Center, Denver, a business unit of Comcast Cable, as VP, operations.

Darrel Hegar, VP, sales and marketing, Time Warner Cable, Houston, named VP/general manager, operations, Time Warner Cable, Cleveland.

At NY1 News/Time Warner Cable's New York State News Division, New York: Hector Reyes, director, human resources, promoted to VP, human resources; Gunn Isarankura, director of engineering, promoted to senior director, engineering.

Mac Budill, senior VP, programming, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., promoted to executive VP, programming.

Programming

Promotions at Sony Pictures Television, New York: James Petretti, VP, advertiser sales research and planning, to senior VP, sales and marketing research; Travis Howe, VP, sales strategy, to senior VP, digital advertiser sales; Mark Donohue, director of advertiser sales, to VP, digital advertiser sales.

Suzanne Dunn, executive producer, Advanced Services & Content group, DirecTV, named VP, interactive business development, Concrete Pictures, Philadelphia.

Lori D. Asbury, VP, advertising, promotion and marketing, Fox Television Stations Inc., has joined HGTV Knoxville, Tenn., as senior VP, marketing and creative services, overseeing the recently merged departments.

Barbara Warren, publicist, Live With Regis and Kelly, named VP, publicity, Buena Vista Television.

At Fuel TV, Los Angeles: producers Brian Olliver, Matt Jones and Dave Paine promoted to senior producer; Erik Hemans, Josh Meyers and Paul Goncalves promoted to producer; Sean Bottcher, Ryan West, Raul “Juni” Manzo and David Brunelli promoted to senior associate producer; Sonnie Sallberg, previously with NBC Sports, joins as senior producer, The Weekly Update With Boost Mobile.

At ABC Family, New York: Laura Kuhn, director of branded entertainment, NBC Universal, named VP, sales marketing and promotions; Danielle Hughes, ad sales marketing manager for Discovery Networks' Animal Planet, Discovery Health Channel, Discovery Kids Channel and FitTV, named director, sales development.

Stephanie Offen, communications coordinator, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Bethesda, Md., promoted to communications manager.

Paul Jelinek, VP, digital media products, MTV Networks and Nickelodeon Kids and Family Group, appointed to the newly created position of senior VP, digital media, A&E Television Networks, New York.

At Fox News, Washington Bureau: Brian Wilson, congressional correspondent/anchor, Weekend Live, appointed VP/bureau chief; Bruce Becker, interim bureau chief, promoted to the newly created position of VP, business news.

Bob Kusbit, president, One Louder Productions, named to the new post of head of development, Country Music Television.

Pam Slay, VP, network program publicity, Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP, network program publicity, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel.

Howard Bolter, executive VP, Wobo Media, appointed president/COO, LATV, Los Angeles.

Tom Winiarski, VP/sales manager, Turner Entertainment Ad Sales and Marketing, promoted to senior VP.

At Ovation TV, Los Angeles: Gaynor Strachan-Chun, marketing chief, G4, named VP, marketing; Greg Bunch, executive director, affiliate sales, Western region, Sí TV Network, Los Angeles, named VP, distribution, Western region.

Ivy Chin, director of interactive and broadcasting systems, QVC, West Chester, Pa., named VP, Qvc.com online architecture, design and video.

Journalism

Amy Freeze, weekend meteorologist, WCAU Philadelphia, named chief meteorologist, WFLD Chicago.

Internet

Scott Richman, VP/general manager, programming, AOL, appointed to the newly created post of senior VP/general manager, MSG Interactive, MSG Media, New York.

Marketing/advertising/pr

At Draftfcb New York: David Bryant, creative director, Digitas New York, joins as worldwide executive VP/executive creative director on Motorola; Timothy Bruns, creative director, TBWA\Chiat Day's Tequila\NY, joins as executive VP/executive creative director, interactive practice.

At Clear Channel Katz Advantage (CCKA): New York: Ann Leary, senior VP/general manager, marketing, named executive VP; Julie Lane, VP/associate managing director, marketing business development, Marketing Advantage Agency, named senior VP/general manager, Marketing Advantage. Atlanta: Greg Simonson, senior VP/manager, Network Advantage, promoted to VP/director of agency operations, CCKA; Gail Sweat, account executive, named manager, Network Advantage; Jordan Cantelmo, senior coordinator, Network Advantage, named account executive, Network Advantage.

Promotions at RJ Palmer, New York: Jim Vail, executive VP/media director, to president; Peter Stieglitz, CFO, to executive VP/CFO; Elyse Horn, VP, to senior VP, national television; Gerri Donini, VP, to senior VP, national television; Tricia Cekoric, VP, to senior VP, communications planning; Meredith Smulian, VP, to senior VP, local TV/radio; Joanne Milano, VP, to senior VP, strategic insights; Julie Suter, director, to VP, direct response; Olga Mendez, comptroller, to VP, finance/comptroller.

At Mediaedge:cia (MEC), New York: Gerard Broussard, director for research and analytics, GroupM Interaction, adds managing partner, strategic insights and analytics, MEC MediaLab, ohal and Competitive Edge; Art Christiani, executive VP/chief consumer insights and analytics officer, IRI, named managing partner, ohal, MEC's econometric modeling and investment strategy company.

Related fields

Susan Schneider, of WGBH subsidiary Caption Center's Los Angeles Sales and Marketing office, joins CaptionMax, Minneapolis, as business development manager.

Reginald Hudlin, writer/director and president of entertainment, Black Entertainment Television, named to the executive board of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

At the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Arlington, Va.: James Maday, legislative assistant for former Rep. Michael Oxley (R-Ohio), joins as manager of government affairs; Terry Lane, deputy communications director, House Energy and Commerce Committee, joins as communications manager; Michael Nunes, economic advisor to Commissioner Jennifer Hillman, U.S. International Trade Commission, joins as director of international and government affairs.