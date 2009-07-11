Fates and Fortunes

PROGRAMMING

JONATHAN AXELROD, independent producer, has been named chief operating officer, AECG.

SHELLY HARPER has been promoted to senior VP of programming and production, Altitude.

JENNIFER MORAVITZ, producer/assignment editor, ABC Network News, has been named director of international media development/special projects, Metan Development Group.

CARLOS WILLIAMS, VP/head of business affairs, The Walt Disney Co., has been named senior VP of business affairs, Warner Horizon Television.

CABLE

LINDSAY DREWEL has been named VP of publicity and talent relations, Lifetime Networks. Also at Lifetime, LES EISNER, executive VP, The Lippin Group, has been named VP of corporate communications.

MICHAEL P. WARSAW, president, EWTN, has been promoted to CEO. Also at EWTN: DOUGLAS J. KECK, senior VP of programming and production, has been named executive VP/COO.

MARKETING

RICHARD SHIRLEY, manager of VOD marketing and distribution, AETN, has been promoted to senior director of distribution and business development.

PRENTISS FRASER, director of international sales, Oasis International, has been named VP/head of sales, E1 Television International. Also at E1, BEN BISHOP has been promoted to sales executive and acquisitions manager.

LISA DELLIGATTI, senior VP of affiliate sales and marketing, Discovery Networks, has been named senior VP of affiliate sales, Gospel Music Channel.

LORRIE McCARTHY, VP/New York sales manager, Turner Sports Ad Sales, has been promoted to senior VP and general sales manager. Also at Turner, MARK MARSHALL, VP/Chicago sales manager, has been promoted to VP/national sales manager.

DOUG GUTHRIE, VP of western New England region, Comcast, has been promoted to senior VP of western New England region.

TECHNOLOGY

HENRIK MARKARIAN, director of development, NovaLogic, has been named director of technology, AvatarLabs.

JEFF HUPPERTZ, COO, Drake, has been promoted to CEO.

ANDREW DUAFALA, director of retail sales worldwide, Euphonix, has been promoted to VP of global channel sales.

ALEX VAYSLEP, CEO, Research International USA, is now VP of technology/telecommunications, Maritz Research.

RELATED FIELDS

HERB SCANNELL, chair of Next New Networks, has been elected to chair of WNYC Radio board of trustees.

DAMON ROMINE, director of entertainment media, GLAAD, has been named director of communications, Screen Actors Guild.