Fates and Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail: meclarke@ reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010)

Cable TV

At Insight Communications: Kevin Dowell, VP, advertising sales, Insight Media, New York, promoted to senior VP; Scott Cooley, senior VP, employee relations and development, Fishers, Ind., named senior VP, operations, West region, Fishers; Sue Misiunas, GM, Time Warner Cable, Binghamton/Liberty division, Jamestown, N.Y., appointed district VP, Northwest Indiana, Lafayette, Ind.

At Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn.: Melinda C. Witmer, VP/chief counsel, programming, named VP, programming; Mickey Carter, Law Office of Arthur M. Carter/VP, Taseis Media Group, New York, named director, programming.

Jamie McDowell, VP/director, promotion, ACME Television, Albuquerque, N.M., named creative services director, Northwest regional operating center, Tribune Broadcasting, KCPQ Tacoma, Wash., KTWB Seattle and KWBP Salem, Ore.

Greg Dudkin, VP, technical operations, Greater Chicago region, Comcast, named regional senior VP, Michigan region.

David Troxel, VP, affiliate relations, Daystar Television Network, Dallas, appointed general manager, Comcast system, Florence, Ala.

Programming

Dr. Libby Haight O’Connell, VP, historical alliances, and historian-in-residence, The History Channel/VP, community marketing, A&E Television Networks, New York, appointed chief historian/senior VP, corporate outreach, A&E Television Networks.

At Univision Communications: Alina Falcon, SVP/operating manager, TeleFutura, Miami, promoted to EVP/operating manager, Univision Network, Miami; Bert Medina, VP/GM, Univision WGBO Joliet, Ill., and TeleFutura WXFT Aurora, Ill., promoted to SVP/operating manager, TeleFutura, Miami; Vincent Cordero, VP, business development and labor affairs, Los Angeles, promoted to VP/GM, WGBO and WXFT.

Catherine Nebauer, GM, Nickelodeon Australia, promoted to SVP/GM, Nickelodeon Asia Pacific, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Sandy Alouete, senior director, music and talent, VH1, New York, promoted to VP, music and talent relations.

Lisa M. Weger, VP, Latin America consumer products, off-channel commerce group, Cartoon Network, Burbank, Calif., named VP, U.S. and Latin America consumer products, Cartoon Network Enterprises, Burbank.

Brown Johnson, EVP, Nick Jr., promoted to executive creative director, preschool television, Nickelodeon Television, New York.

Jennifer Ormé, consultant, America’s Next Top Model, UPN, Los Angeles, joins the network as director, alternative programs.

Chris Van Amburg, television packaging, William Morris Agency, Los Angeles, joins Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif., as director, DVD marketing.

Journalism

At Fox News Channel, New York: David Brown, senior producer, The O’Reilly Factor, promoted to senior producer, weekend prime time programming; Holly Cerelli, senior producer, Fox News Live, named senior producer, weekend daytime programming; Kim Rosenberg, producer, Studio B With Shepard Smith, promoted to senior producer, Fox News Live.

Liz Marlantes, national political reporter, The Christian Science Monitor, Washington, named general assignment correspondent, ABC News, Washington bureau.

Advertising/marketing/PR

Dave Simon, senior account executive, Continental TV Sales, Chicago, named national account manager, Midwest territory, Jones MediaAmerica, Chicago.