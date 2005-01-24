Fates and Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Chip Shenkan, local sales manager, WBDC Washington, promoted to general sales manager.

Julia O'Hickey, sales manager, Viacom Station Sales, Dallas, named director, sales, KTXA Arlington, Texas.

Terry Woods, account executive, KPIX San Francisco, to local sales manager, KBHK San Francisco.

Dave Riva, national sales manager, WTOG St. Petersburg, Fla., joins WSVN Miami as national sales manager.

Jeff Gurley, local sales manager, KDFW Dallas, named VP/general sales manager, KDFW and KDFI Dallas.

Araceli De León, VP/general manager, KDRX Phoenix and KHRR Tucson, Ariz., named VP/general manager, KWHY Los Angeles, Telemundo Station Group, effective Jan. 31.

At KTEN Ada, Okla.: Asa Jessee, station manager, promoted to general manager; Ken Braswell, local sales manager, KABB San Antonio, named general sales manager.

KyAnn Lewis, assistant news director, KPTV Portland, Ore., named news director, WHNS Greenville, S.C.

Programming

At IFC Network, New York: Evan Shapiro, senior VP, marketing, named executive VP/general manager; Jennifer Caserta, VP, marketing, named senior VP.

At Scripps Networks, Shop at Home/Great American Country, Knoxville, Tenn.: John Ajamie promoted from VP, broadcast operations, to senior VP, broadcast operations and maintenance engineering; Mike Donovan, upped from VP, engineering and satellite distribution technologies, to senior VP; Jen Rea, director, online production, adds HGTV.com and is upped to VP; Tim Harty promoted from manager, engineering, to director.

Sean Gallagher, VP, program development, Discovery Channel, Silver Spring, Md., named VP, development, TLC, Silver Spring.

At Court TV, New York: Mark Kang, director, affiliate relations, promoted to senior director; Matt Anderson, account executive, named manager, affiliate relations, Western region; Alex Hills, senior manager, affiliate ad sales, upped to director; Ellen Schned, senior VP, affiliate relations, adds local ad sales and affiliate marketing to become senior VP, affiliate ad sales and marketing; Chris Alexis, executive assistant to Bob Rose, adds the title of associate manager, affiliate marketing.

At Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia: Tom Stathakes, VP, programming, to senior VP, programming/senior executive producer; Bob Ayars, VP, technical operations, to senior VP; Marius Payton, sports reporter and anchor, KTVX Salt Lake City, named anchor/reporter.

Bob Danielle, media consultant, KING Seattle becomes operations manager, Fox Sports Net, Bellevue, Wash.

Jessica McGlynn, local sales manager, WNAC Providence, R.I., named sales manager, Providence, New England Sports Network, Boston.

Journalism

Suzanne Scott, senior producer, On the Record with Greta Van Susteren, promoted to executive producer, and adds network executive producer, Fox News Channel, New York.

At NBC News, Washington: Kevin Corke, | correspondent, NBC News, New York, joins as general assignment correspondent; Tom Costello, correspondent, NBC News, New York, joins as transportation correspondent.

Heather Cabot, correspondent, NewsOne, New York, named anchor, World News Now, World News This Morning, ABC News, New York.

Andrea Canning, reporter/weekend anchor, WCPO Cincinnati, named correspondent, NewsOne, Washington.

At KTVT Fort Worth, Texas: Raquel Eatmon, reporter/anchor, WDTN Dayton, Ohio, named general assignment reporter; Brooke Richie, reporter at KENS San Antonio, named general assignment reporter.

Allied Fields

William F. Maher Jr., chief, wireline competition bureau, FCC, Washington, joins Morrison & Foerster LLP, Washington, as partner, communications practice.

Terri L. Clark, executive director, the Literacy Network of Greater Los Angeles, named executive director, Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation, Los Angeles.