Fates and Fortunes

Anthony White, founder of White Sand Media, joined Initiative as senior VP, futures director, western region. … John Harper, VP of sales for PIC-TV was named executive VP of sales and client services for Ocean Bridge International Advertising Group. … Andrew Hoeveler, freelancer, joined 3 Ring Circus as a designer. … At WorldLink: Joel Herbert, account executive, was promoted to direct response sales manager; Karla Zelaya, sales assistant, and Ella Leung, sales planner, were named account executives. … DKB & Partners tapped Lina Allocca, former regulatory affairs assistant, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, as account executive/public relations; and named Robyn Simensky, former broadcast negotiator, Initiative Media, broadcast negotiator/media.