FAST TRACK

ABC Rethinks 'Ugly Betty’

Telenovela could end up as a summer ’07

strip

When ABC commissioned Touchstone’s Ugly Betty as a once-a-week pilot for

falloriginally slated as a weekly strip—it seemed the network’s

interest had waned.

But ABC Entertainment President Stephen

McPherson says he still hasn’t ruled out the idea of turning

the English-language adaptation of Colombia’s Betty la Fea into a

five-day-a-week summer series.

First, he says, the network must figure out a way to economically

produce a telenovela strip and still make it work creatively.

“It could be transformed into that situation,” he says.

“It was initially considered for the summer, and I think it would be

great there.”

ABC could also choose to develop a telenovela format of its own for

summer 2007 or beyond. “We may do one that is not Hispanic,”

McPherson says.

Ugly Betty, about an efficient yet

unattractive secretary at a fashion magazine, is executive-produced by

Salma Hayek, Jose

Tamez, Ben Silverman and writer

Silvio Horta. The cast includes

Vanessa Williams (Wilhelmina) and

America Ferrera (Betty).

After dominating prime time Latin American and U.S. Spanish-language

TV viewing for years, telenovelas have spurred the interest of American

television networks. They are racing to capture a rapidly growing market

consisting of younger, second- and third-generation Hispanics who are bilingual

or speak English as their primary language.

NBC Universal is developing a number

of concepts for its broadcast and cable networks derived from its

Telemundo network, including

Body of

Desire.

CBS, meanwhile, has several potential

original telenovela-like limited series in development that would run twice

weekly. And Twentieth Television is producing

Desire and

Secret

Obsessions as five-day, hour-long strips with 13-week

seasons to launch Fox’s

My Network TV in September.

Service Offers Clips From Station Sites

As local broadcasters hunt for ways to grow their online business, a

new video-syndication service offers a model to turn stations’ news

archives into a revenue stream.

ClipSyndicate, scheduled to be

launched April 24 by broadcast-monitoring company Critical Mention, will distribute stations’ video

to non-media Web sites. So far, Clear Channel

Television has signed on to the service, which allows Web sites to

access free video—which comes with ads—or subscribe and insert

their own advertising. Critical Mention and stations will split the

revenue.

TV stations are trying “to find ways to monetize clips in the

Internet,” says Sean Morgan,

founder/CEO of Critical Mention. The appeal for clients, he adds, is

“Web sites with or without budgets are jockeying to find a great, simple

solution to rebroadcast clips.”

On Clear Channel’s Web sites, users watch about 4 million

streams per month, says Jason Gould, regional

VP for the Internet division, Inergize. But to

grow, he says, “we have to look beyond our distribution model.”

For example, ClipSyndicate will target non-profits and professional

associations’ Web sites. “That’s not our area of

expertise.”

Clear Channel sees some of its stories as having national appeal. For

instance, around St. Patrick’s Day, its Mobile, Ala., station’s

Web site offered a news story about residents’ seeing a leprechaun and

notched 800,000 video streams. If the piece went on ClipSyndicate, “it

probably would have seen millions of streams,” Gould says.

So far, ClipSyndicate has signed several subscription clients,

including firehouse.com, an online community

for firefighters. The service will take relevant clips, which can be found in a

simple, text-based search. (Critical Mention will use voice-to-text software to

create a transcript of clips for easier searches.) Subscription customers, such

as firehouse.com, will be able to insert their own banner ads and pre-roll

video. When a Web site takes free video, it will come loaded with ads inserted

by Critical Mention.

But the service will not be available to other media companies.

ClipSyndicate stations, Morgan says, “are not going to want to watch

their clips on other broadcasters’ or newspapers’ Web

sites.”—A.R.

Sci Fi Plans Online Encyclopedia

In an effort to increase online ad revenue, NBC

Universal’s Sci Fi Channel

this week is launching Scifipedia, a

user-generated online encyclopedia of science-fiction facts, definitions and

terminology. Located on the SciFi.com

homepage, the site will begin with 1,000 starter entries, which fans can add to

or change. Hardcore fans of the network’s programs, for example, can

elaborate upon episode reviews with minute details.

“It gives our viewers a place to vent their enthusiasm,”

says Craig Engler, senior VP of SciFi.com and

Sci Fi

magazine. “We have viewers who often know more about our shows than we

do.” As part of its upfront negotiations, Sci Fi is pitching Scifipedia

to advertisers in movies and gaming, two categories popular on its TV

channel.

The network also recently launched a tech blog and revamped its online

magazine.—Anne Becker

Lewd Language OK For Sitcom Writers

It’s perfectly legal for things to get a little off-color in a

sitcom writers’ room. So says the California

Supreme Court, which on Thursday jettisoned a sexual-harassment

lawsuit filed against Warner Bros. Television

by a former writers’ assistant on the hit comedy Friends.

In the court’s judgment, Judge Marvin

Baxter writes that, while there was often lewd language in the

workplace on the show, “the record discloses that most of the sexually

coarse and vulgar language at issue did not involve and was not aimed at

plaintiff or other women in the workplace.”

The suit filed by Amaanu Lyle alleges

that, six years ago, she was forced to deal with harassment based on the

sexually charged language that was often used in the writers’ room. She

filed the suit after she was let go from her position, allegedly for problems

with her typing and transcription.

The judgment also points out that Lyle had been

“forewarned” that she would be in the presence of “sexual

jokes and discussions about sex” before she was hired. Among her

complaints were male writers’ talking about their sexual fantasies

involving the female stars of the show and writers’ giving graphic

depictions of their own sexual experiences.

But the court’s ruling points out that such discussion was in

an effort to come up with storylines and jokes for a show that “revolved

around a group of young, sexually active adults, featured adult-oriented sexual

humor, and typically relied on sexual and anatomical language, innuendo,

wordplay, and physical gestures to convey its humor.”—Ben Grossman

HBO Shows 'Big Love’ Some Love

HBO picked up Big Love for a second season. The

polygamy dramedy premiered March 12 to an audience of some 4.6 million, holding

onto about half of its Sopranos lead-in.

That’s about on par with what Deadwood earned for its series premiere

coming out of The Sopranos’

season-five premiere in 2004.—A.B.

Quoth Raven: $500M for Shows

A&E Television Networks (AETN)

plans to spend more than $500 million on programming for its network, including

A&E and the History

Channel, this year.

That was the message to advertisers from AETN President/CEO

Abbe Raven at A&E’s New York

upfront presentation last week, a star-studded event held in conjunction with

co-owned History Channel at Lincoln Center. The company said it hopes to strike

an iTunes deal with A&E and History

programming.

The network is developing The Beach, a reality pilot about Southern

California lifeguards, and just greenlighted Sons of Hollywood, a series about

second-generation Hollywood offspring, including Aaron

Spelling’s son Randy and

Rod Stewart’s Sean. Coming this summer are new reality shows

Gene Simmons Family

Jewels, featuring the KISS front man and his family, and

Driving Force, about

champion drag racer John Force and his

brood.—A.B.

'Celebrity Cooking’: Stick a Fork in

It

NBC has pulled Celebrity Cooking Showdown off the

air after three airings when the unscripted special failed to sizzle.

The show was scheduled to air every night last week but got off to a

sluggish start Monday with a 2.8 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo at 9-10 p.m.

ET.

Matters got worse for the show when it aired Tuesday night at 8

against American Idol and

averaged just a 1.1/3 in the demo.

NBC says it will make the final two episodes available online at

NBC.com.—B.G.

Analysts Bullish On Political Dollars

Political advertising on television is expected to exceed $1 billion

this year on spending for federal, state and local races. Some analysts project

that the political monies could exceed the record $1.7 billion spent on TV ads

in the 2004 presidential election year.

Political advertising consultant Evan

Tracey made the projections at the Television

Bureau of Advertising’s (TVB) conference last Thursday in New

York.

Broadcast television is expected to get the largest chunk of the

dollars. In 2004, TNS Media Intelligence/CMAG

notes, only 9% of political and issue ad spending went to non-TV media.

In the first quarter of this year, political advertisers have spent

$160 million, with about $100 million going to issue-oriented ads. Locally, the

hot spots are Texas, New York, California, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Vermont

and Rhode Island, where more than $57 million was spent, mostly by early

primary campaigning.—A.R.

The CW, My Network TV Add More Affils

The CW network secured distribution

deals with two major station owners last week, while Fox’s My Network

TV added nine affiliates of its own.

Clear Channel Television is

committing three of its stations to carry The CW: WKRC Cincinnati (CBS affiliate in Nielsen market No.

34), which will carry The CW on one of its digital channels;

KUWB Salt Lake City (market 36); and

KASN Little Rock, Ark., (57).

LIN Television will air The CW on its

WWHO Columbus, Ohio; WNLO Buffalo, N.Y.; KNVA Austin, Texas; and WBPG Mobile, Ala. The latest deals bring The CW’s

distribution to more than 83% of the country.

Meanwhile, My Network TV signed deals last week to increase its

coverage to 65% of the country. The newest stations include four

Pappas Telecasting-owned affiliates:

KDMI Des Moines; KKAZ/KPTM Omaha; KDBC

El Paso, Texas; and KPTH Sioux City, Iowa. All

four Pappas affiliates will be carried on digital broadcast channels.

Both The CW, co-owned by CBS Corp.

and Time Warner, and My Network TV will launch

in September.—A.R.

ABC Slates Fall Dance

ABC has tentatively slotted the

return of its hit reality show Dancing With the

Stars, for Wednesdays and Thursdays this fall beginning Sept. 13,

according to an offer made to a potential contestant.

On The Howard Stern

Show on Sirius Satellite

Radio Tuesday morning, Stern read on-air an offer made to his

girlfriend, model Beth Ostrosky, to appear as

a contestant on the show.

According to the document read by Stern, Ostrosky would earn a minimum

of $125,000 for appearing on the show; that figure could grow to

$245,000—$295,000 if she were to advance to later stages of the

competition.

Stern said the ABC show would send a dance trainer to tutor Ostrosky

for six weeks prior to the September launch of the third cycle, which is

tentatively slated to run into early November.

An ABC spokesperson declined to comment.—B.G.

New Chief Lobbyist For NAB

National Association of Broadcasters

President David Rehr has named

Douglas Wiley as the association’s

point person with Capitol Hill and the administration, a key job as

broadcasters work to secure multicast must-carry legislation and work out the

issues surrounding the transition to digital.

Wiley begins as executive VP of government relations on May 15.

John Orlando, who had headed up the

NAB’s government-relations department under former President

Eddie Fritts, joined CBS in December as senior VP in Washington.

Wiley comes from high-tech trade group the Electronic Industries Alliance, where he was senior VP

of government relations. Before that, he was director of government relations

for telecommunications company Alcatel. He

helped draft the 1996 Telecommunications Act while director of legislative

affairs for Comptel.

Wiley is also former VP of the Telecommunications Industry Association and was a

special assistant at the National Telecommunications and

Information Administration, working under then NTIA head and former

FCC Chairman Al

Sikes.

He is the son of Dick Wiley, another

former FCC chairman and current top communications lawyer at

Wiley, Rein & Fielding. The firm has done

some work for NAB, says the senior Wiley. It also represents numerous

individual broadcasters.—J.E.

Fox’s Lewis Expands PR Purview

Fox News’ top PR executive,

Brian Lewis, is expanding his portfolio

alongside that of boss Roger Ailes.

Lewis will add Fox’s TV-station and syndication group to his

responsibilities. He was named executive VP, corporate communications, for

Fox Television Stations, which includes

syndication unit Twentieth Television, and

Fox News.

That puts Lewis in charge of communications for the cable news

network, start-up programming service My Network

TV, and the industry’s second-largest broadcast-station

group. He’ll continue to report directly to Ailes.

Lewis will also be responsible for Fox News’ proposed business

channel “if launched,” according to a Fox statement.

Lewis had been senior VP, corporate communications, for Fox News since

2000. He had worked with Ailes at CNBC and was

brought over to Fox News in 1996, seven months before its launch.—John

M. Higgins

OLN To Change Name

OLN will change its name to

Versus in September. The Comcast-owned channel—formerly the

Outdoor Life Network—is aiming to

disassociate itself from its outdoor roots, says President

Gavin Harvey.

OLN is currently developing another logo and will introduce the name

and branding to consumers next fall, the start of the 2006-07 NHL season. It

considered name suggestions from five different agencies, as well as viewers,

Harvey says.—A.B.

NAB 2006 Agenda

As more than 100,000 TV and technology types descend on Las Vegas for

the National Association of Broadcasters convention, B&C offers some highlights:

Monday, April 24

New NAB President/CEO

David Rehr delivers his “State of the

Industry” speech at 9 a.m. (Sadly, his former employer, the National

Beer Wholesalers Association, isn’t donating freebies). Following Rehr,

anchors Tom Brokaw, Dan

Rather and the late Peter Jennings

will be awarded the NAB’s Distinguished Service

Award. ... And with hurricane season approaching, media execs and

safety consultants weigh in at the Broadcast Engineering

Disaster Preparedness sessions, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ...

For a brighter forecast, visit the Winning in the

Internet Broadcast Era panel from 10:30 a.m. to noon. ... After

lunch, NBC News anchor John Seigenthaler polls other anchors on what their jobs

may be like in 2010 (prediction for Anderson

Cooper: gray hair), and, heading into the Day 1 home stretch,

station executives reveal their strategies with My

Network TV, The CW or going

independent at 4 p.m. ... Over at the Radio-Television

News Directors Association gathering at the Hilton, new-media execs

help neophytes sort out Internet trends ranging from podcasting to RSS feeds.

... Before hitting the blackjack tables, head over to the RTNDA’s

Paul White Awards at 7 p.m., where

ABC News anchor Charlie

Gibson will be feted.

Tuesday, April 25

Shake off the cobwebs for a 7:30 a.m. breakfast with

FCC Chairman Kevin

Martin and NAB boss Rehr at the

Hilton. ... Station owners take note: sessions from 9 a.m. to 11:45 dish on

generating new revenue from retransmission consent, local ad sales and

multicasting. At RTNDA, producers from the BBC, Current and

Yahoo! contemplate harnessing the

“citizen-journalist” craze (hey, it’s cheap labor) for

mainstream news outlets. ... At noon, Anne

Sweeney, president of ABC-Disney Television

Group, kicks off B&C’s

TV Masters Lunch, where she’s sure to

talk about the Internet and iTunes

(what’s on your iPod, Anne?),

followed by a panel of top station-group news execs. ... Siegfried & Roy

they’re not, but finish off the afternoon with an entertaining trio of

FCC Commissioners when Michael Copps,

Jonathan Adelstein and Deborah Taylor Tate delve into the regulatory

topics—indecency! digital must-carry!—on the minds of every local

broadcaster.

Wednesday, April 26

The roster of panels thins out, so this would be your window of

opportunity to troll the show floor for the latest technology trends. But

quality events still remain. The RTNDA

releases its study on what viewers want out of news at 9: 30 a.m. ... At 10,

execs from Fox Entertainment and

Walt Disney Co. join a trio of technology

representatives on the New Technologies for Digital Media

Distribution panel. ... And with disaster coverage on the minds of

many news directors, the RTNDA hosts Department of

Homeland Security Secretary Michael

Chertoff for its closing lunch.

NBC, Affils’ Broadband Plan

NBC and its affiliates unveiled plans

last week to launch a co-owned broadband venture stocked with video from the

stations. Executives stressed that the portal will be different from

video-sharing sites like YouTube.com and goes

beyond streaming NBC shows online.

The venture, dubbed The National Broadband

Company and due later this year, will aggregate video from

NBC’s 230 affiliates, such as clips on health, consumer news and

entertainment.

Plans could include user-contributed content and clips from

NBC Universal’s library. The video

would likely be ad-supported. It represents an early model of how local

stations could make money from their rich library of video.

The news came after a meeting of NBC affiliates in New York. The

NBC Affiliates Futures Committee, which

includes representatives from stations and the network, has been developing the

new business for about six months, and affiliates voted unanimously to move

ahead.

Like digital weather channel NBC Weather

Plus, launched in December 2004, the new broadband channel will be

co-owned by NBC and its affiliates and managed by the network. Weather Plus is

now available on stations covering 75% of the country. An online version,

nbcweatherplus.com, recently launched and

includes streaming video of the TV network.—A.R.