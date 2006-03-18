FAST TRACK

Music Channel Ready To Rock

Universal looks to challenge MTV

Record company Universal Music is in

talks with EchoStar Communications Corp. to

create a challenger to MTV called

International Music Feed (IMF).

The new network could emerge from attempts to resolve a fight between

the two companies.

Industry executives say Universal is hoping to finalize a deal in time

to make a big push at the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association’s annual convention in April.

Court documents show that the companies have stopped preparing for a

trial in favor of settling the suit that Universal filed in January 2005. On

the eve of IMF’s scheduled launch that month, EchoStar refused to add it to

the lineup of its Dish Network DBS

service.

Universal secured an injunction last April, forcing EchoStar to add

the network while they continued to fight it out in court. IMF has secured no

additional distribution. Universal and EchoStar would not comment.

The channel is led by Andy Schuon,

the onetime head of music programming for MTV. He got squeezed out in 1997, and

has bounced between radio and record-company ventures, including defunct

iTunes-wannabe Pressplay.

Record executives have long dreamed of owning a music-video channel on

which they’d showcase their artists and address music fans’ hunger for the

videos that MTV has moved away from. Previous efforts have been snagged by

antitrust issues and the fear that labels would put the best videos on their

own channels ahead of rival networks.

IMF will feature an array of international artists, including Latin

and Indian, and a hefty dose of American artists on various Universal labels,

such as Black Eyed Peas.

The dispute centers on a failed $1.5 billion investment in EchoStar by

Universal parent company Vivendi Universal in

2001, which gave Vivendi five channel slots on Dish Network. Vivendi’s go-go

days quickly ended and the company sold its stake back to EchoStar at a $500

million loss.

Its once ambitious channel plans faded, with IMF the sole

survivor.

KPMG Sees Phone Price Squeeze

Big telephone companies are trying to boost revenue by introducing

products and services, but many consumers may be unwilling to shell out money

for them, according to KPMG LLP, the audit,

tax and advisory firm.

That’s the conclusion of one of two new telecom studies by the

consulting arm of KPMG titled Consumers and

Convergence, slated to be unveiled March 20 at the

TelecomNEXT conference in Las Vegas.

“Attempting to exploit converged services purely to squeeze more cash from

consumers on a traditional subscription model will not work,” says Carl

Geppert, a partner in KPMG’s Communications and Media Practice, in a summary

of the studies. The study say the firms must develop new business models.

One study surveyed telecom executives; the other queried 3,600

cellphone customers around the world. Among North American consumers that

responded, 37% said they would not pay a premium over and above their current

bill for converged services, and another 20% indicated that they would spend

only up to 10% more than their current bill. Geppert says in the report,

“Service providers should use enhanced and bundled services to deepen

customer relationships and allow other parties to reach users, delivering a

loyal subscriber base that is attractive to advertisers and digital commerce

partners.”—J.M.H.

CW, My Network TV Grab More Affils

The CW expanded its reach to 66% of

the U.S. last week, adding 27 stations Thursday, including a 10-year

affiliation deal with Pappas Telecasting

(encompassing six broadcast and three digital cable outlets) and 18 stations in

midlevel and small markets.

Meanwhile, Young Broadcasting’s

KRON San Francisco abandoned its status as an

independent station, agreeing to become an affiliate of Fox’s My Network TV.

KRON is the biggest My Network TV outlet so far not owned by the Fox

Television Group. San Francisco is the sixth-largest market.

My Network TV also announced it had added stations in 13 markets,

including ACME Communications’

KASY Albuquerque-Santa Fe, N.M., in the 46th

market.

With the clearance, My Network TV is now cleared in 52 markets

throughout the U.S., representing 51% of the nation. The network launches Sept.

5.

The deal is a further blow to Granite

Television, whose KBWB San

Francisco is losing its affiliation with the demise of The WB but is losing out on a deal with either

successor, The CW or My Network TV.

The CW, which has already secured affiliation agreements in 19 of the

top 20 markets and 26 of the top 30, struck agreements with Pappas Telecasting

for WTWB Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem,

N.C.; KFRE Fresno-Visalia, Calif.; KPWB Des

Moines-Ames, Iowa; KXVO Omaha, Neb.; KWBL Lincoln–Hastings-Kearney, Neb.;

KREN Reno, Nev.; WLGA Columbus, Ga.;

KWUB (cable) Yuma-El Centro, Ariz.; and

KWPL (cable) North Platte, Neb.

The stations are in the No. 47, 56, 73, 75, 103, 112, 127, 170 and 209

markets, respectively, representing 2.6% of total U.S. TV households. WLGA is

the sole UPN affiliate; the other eight are affiliated with The WB.

None of the Pappas deals involve CW Plus (which covers markets 100 and

below), but the individual stations in the bottom markets were cleared as part

of an overall deal with CW Plus.

Meanwhile, two weeks after inking a deal to carry The CW on one of its

three stations in South Bend, Ind., Weigel

Broadcasting is committing a second outlet to My Network TV. The

company’s independent WAAT will become a My

Network TV affiliate. To play off its branding, Weigel will change the

station’s name to WMYT.

Weigel operates an unusual triopoly in the market. WB affiliate

WMWB will become a CW station this fall, and

the company also owns the local ABC outlet, WBND.

—Jim Benson/Allison

Romano/J.M.H.

Discovery, NBC End Kids-Show Pact

Discovery and NBC are disbanding their partnership to program the

Saturday-morning Discovery Kids on NBC

programming block. Beginning in the fall, the Discovery-programmed and

-produced block of shows will no longer run on NBC. Instead, they will run

solely on the Discovery Kids channel, which is

in 43 million homes.

The two companies had had a four-year agreement for NBC to run the

kids shows, and both decided not to renew it, according to a Discovery

spokesperson who characterized the decision as “completely mutual” and

“based on the needs and priorities” of both parties.

Discovery, she said, will devote the resources previously spent on the

block to programming Discovery Kids. No word yet on what NBC plans to run on

Saturday mornings in the fall.—A.B.

Total Ad Spending Up 4.2% In 2005

Total advertising expenditures climbed 4.2% in 2005 over the previous

year, with Internet, Spanish-language TV and cable leading the way. Network and

spot TV, however, lagged behind.

The hottest ad category was online (jumping 23.3%), followed by

Spanish-language TV (up 16.9%) and cable (11%), according to a new report from

Nielsen Monitor-Plus.

Network TV declined 1.5%, while spot TV in the top 100 Nielsen markets

was basically flat at 1% and off slightly in markets No.101-210, dipping 1.5%

from the previous year.—A.R.

Cartoon Captures 'Fantastic Four’

Cartoon Network will air

Marvel’s new animated

Fantastic

Four series, which is targeted for a fall debut.

The series will be co-produced by Marvel and Moonscoop (Cartoon’s Code

Lyoko). Fantastic Four, about

four superheroes, will combine 2D and 3D animation. The four—Mr. Fantastic,

Human Torch, The Invisible Woman and The Thing—were the subject of a 2005

theatrical film and a 1960s animated TV series.—J.E.

'Housewives’ Take Bite Out of Crime

The

Sopranos’ sixth-season premiere attracted 9.5 million

total viewers and a 19.2 rating/25 share among HBO viewers, according to Nielsen

Media Research. That was down from the show’s fifth-season

premiere in 2004, which earned 12.1 million total viewers and a 12.5 rating/18

share.

While the show still attracts a lot of buzz, it’s now competing

against ABC’s Desperate Housewives on Sunday

nights.—A.B.

NBC Greenlights 'Kidnapped’

NBC gave an early greenlight to 13

episodes of new serialized drama Kidnapped for the fall schedule. NBC

Entertainment President Kevin Reilly says the

network now has three new series commitments.

Kidnapped, starring

Dana Delany and Timothy

Hutton, centers on the kidnapping of the son of a wealthy New York

couple. The entire season follows the kidnapping.

The show is from Sony Pictures

Television and 25C Productions.

Executive producers are Jason Smilovic

(Karen Sisco), Michael

Dinner (Invasion),

Sarah Timberman and Carl

Beverly.—Ben Grossman

Indecency Bill Awaits Valenti Report

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman

Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) says he will not decide

when or how to proceed on a Senate version of a bill boosting

FCC indecency fines until after he hears from

Jack Valenti. Valenti, the former

Motion Picture Association of America

president, who is devising a campaign to revamp TV ratings and promote parental

control of content, is scheduled to report to the committee in late April or

early May.

An aide says Stevens will “wait and evaluate how well the industry

solutions [such as family-friendly tiers] and the FCC’s current regulations

are working.”—J.E.

Crawford Moves Up At ABC News

Sonya Crawford has been tapped as an

ABC News network correspondent. The move was

announced last week by ABC News President David

Westin.

In her new role, Crawford will be an overnight and early-morning

anchor for World News Now and

World News This Morning, along with

Good Morning America and digital channel

ABC News Now. She will continue to be based in

Washington.

Previously, Crawford was a reporter for NewsOne, ABC’s affiliate news service. She joined the

network in 2002. Prior to that, she was a reporter and substitute anchor for

KNBC Los Angeles.—Rebecca Stropoli

NCTA, Disney Blast À La Carte

The National Cable & Telecommunications

Association and Walt Disney Co.

unveiled their own independent à la carte studies last week refuting

FCC Chairman Kevin

Martin’s study released last month.

“We’ve been to à la carte, we know it doesn’t work,”

said Preston Padden, executive VP, government

relations, for Disney.

Martin’s study was itself a refutation of an earlier FCC study that

concluded that mandating à la carte, or per-channel cable service, would

upset cable’s economic model without producing the purported benefits. The

Martin-commissioned study concluded, instead, that the original study was

flawed and that à la carte was workable.

Ovcr the year that the FCC chief has been in office, he has pushed for

family-friendly cable tiers and à la carte offerings to allow parents to

better control the programming that comes into their home, particularly the

“indecent” content that activist groups have been complaining loudly about,

as well as the price of that programming.

Padden pointed to a banner behind him—at a press conference at the

National Press Club releasing the

studies—that read “À La Carte: Consumers Pay More for Less.”

—John Eggerton