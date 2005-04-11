FAST TRACK

Time Warner Closes in on Adelphia Deal

Despite a surprise bid by Cablevision

Systemsat the last minute, cable giants Time

Warner Cable and Comcast were

moving closer to winning the auction for Adelphia

Communications.

On Friday, the operators were finalizing an agreement to buy

Adelphia's cable systems for $18 billion. Adelphia creditors would get $13

billion in cash and stock that Time Warner values at $5 billion. That's $400

million more than Time Warner's initial bid.

The stock would be composed of the new company combining Adelphia

systems with Time Warner Cable.

Comcast, which currently owns 21% of Time Warner Cable, would exit,

taking systems serving around 2 million with it. Adelphia's creditors could

elect to sell their stock or bet that it will rise.

Cablevision surprised Wall Street last week by submitting a $16.5

billion all-cash bid, about $1 billion less. Cablevision is betting that

Adelphia's creditors would prefer cash to Time Warner Cable stock, which

might not turn out to be worth as much as purported. The bid flies in the face

of Cablevision's concentration on the metro New York market since selling all

of its other systems in the late 1990s.

Since Adelphia has filed for protection under Chapter 11 bankruptcy

code, the companies face several hurdles to get the deal closed, including

final approval by all creditors committees and a judge, which could take

months.—J.M.H.

Voom Goes Boom

Cablevision will shut down its ailing

satellite service Voom April 30. The

company's board of directors voted April 7 to disband Cablevision's

Rainbow DBS unit, which runs Voom. Cablevision

will maintain the 21 high-definition channels it created for Voom and try to

market them to other cable and satellite companies.

The Voom shutdown is the final chapter in a boardroom drama between

Cablevision Chairman Chuck Dolan and his son

Jim, the company's CEO. Chuck Dolan has been

a passionate supporter of the service, a sentiment not shared by his son and

some other board members. Voom already burned through more than $650 million in

cash and would have needed more than $1 billion to become a viable success,

troubling analysts and investors.

But Chuck Dolan, in a bid to save the service, used his voting power

to oust three directors and install four new members to the 15-person board. It

proved just a temporary fix. On March 8, Cablevision agreed to give Chuck Dolan

until March 31 to raise funds to buy Voom. The company had already agreed to

sell the Voom satellite assets to EchoStar

Communications, which operates DBS competitor Dish Network, for $200 million.—A.R.

Gore's Current Affair

Ex-Vice President Al Gore finally

unveiled his new cable network, christening it Current. The startup—launching Aug. 1—is envisioned

as a home for short-form documentaries, many of them contributed by viewers,

using an “iPod Shuffle” model of 15-second to 5-minute clips aimed at young

audiences. Gore and his partner, legal services guru Joel

Hyatt, recognized the challenge of carriage as an independent

channel. “Yes we're outsiders to the television business, but we're not a

couple of rubes,” Hyatt says.

Veteran Reporter To Join 'B&C' in L.A.

Jim Benson has been named

B&C's Los

Angeles bureau chief, effective April 18.

In one sense, it's a homecoming. Benson worked for

Broadcasting & Cable [then known as

Broadcasting] from 1986-88. He departed for

Los Angeles Daily News,

where he was the TV columnist. In 1990, he signed on at Variety, where he

earned a reputation as a television reporter who knows how to break news.

Benson left Variety in 1996 to join

Universal Television Distribution where he was

senior VP, worldwide communications, for nine years.

“I'm pleased to welcome Jim back to B&C,” says Editor in Chief J. Max Robins. “Working with him for six years back in

the '90s when we were both at Variety, I

saw up close what a first-rate journalist he is and know first-hand what

incredible breadth and depth of knowledge about the TV industry that he brings

to our team.”

Adds Group Publisher Chuck Bolkcom,

“I couldn't be more excited about Jim's joining us. Bringing such a savvy

veteran aboard underlines our commitment to expanding B&C's coverage of the Los Angeles television

community.”

FTC Won't Oversee Ratings

The Federal Trade Commission has told

Congress that it is not in the business of overseeing the accuracy of media

ratings, noting that self-regulation appears to be working.

The FTC concluded that Nielsen did

not misrepresent its local people meters (LPMs) or fail to disclose "material

facts" about the system. Nielsen praised the decision and said it should end

the discussion of whether there should be government oversight of the ratings

system. The statement came in a letter from FTC Chairman Deborah Platt Majoras to several legislators, including

Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.), who wrote the

agency to ask what authority it had over Nielsen. Burns wasn't happy with the

response.

His query came in response to criticism that the new meters, which

Nielsen is rolling out in major markets, undercount minorities. Nielsen has

conceded some sampling problems, which it is working to correct in cooperation

with the self-regulatory ratings oversight body, the Media Ratings Council. But it also says the meters are

more accurately tracking the flight of viewers to cable and elsewhere.

Fox, which has lost viewers in the

new counting method, has backed a group, the Don't Count

Us Out Coalition, to push Washington to step in. Burns even held

hearings on the meters last year.

Majoras said it was not up to the commission to judge "whether the LPM

or alternate systems now in use—which have shortcomings as well—come closer

to the actual truth of audience viewing behavior but that, "absent unfair or

deceptive practices," it is not the FTC's business to impose standards of

accuracy on media-ratings measurement.

Nonetheless, Burns said he would not hesitate to introduce legislation

giving the FTC that authority "should the evidence indicate that it would be in

the public interest to do so."—J.E.

Taricani Gets Early Release

WJAR Providence, R.I., investigative

reporter Jim Taricani, who was convicted in

December of criminal contempt for refusing to reveal a source and sentenced to

six months of home confinement, was scheduled to be released April 9, two

months early.

Taricani, 55, was found guilty after a three-year investigation into

his refusal to identify a source who gave him an FBI videotape showing corruption in Providence's local

government. He is expected to return to WJAR in coming weeks. Throughout the

ordeal, the NBC-owned station has paid his

legal bills and salary.—A.R.

Stevens: Not Convinced On Parental Controls

Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) says he

is “not convinced” that parental control of cable content is a sufficient

safeguard but he has not made any decisions.

According to his staff, that was the senator's response following

his visit with the cable industry at the National

Show in San Francisco, where he got a “very good explanation” of

parental channel blocking controls. “At this point, he is not convinced yet

that this is the total answer but believes the cable industry is certainly

working to try to find an answer,” his office said in a statement.—J.E.

ABC Picks Up Four Shows for Fall

ABC has re-signed four dramas for

next season: hit freshmen Desperate Housewives and

Lost, plus

solid performers Boston Legal

(another freshman) and veteran Alias (now in its

fourth year).

Housewives and

Lost are effectively no-brainers in the

pick-up department. They are the network's biggest hits—Housewives is the season's biggest new hit,

period—while Practice spinoff

Boston Legal has been No. 1 in its Sunday 10

p.m. time period, helped by the audience delivered by Housewives, although new drama Grey's Anatomy has

been scoring even bigger numbers in its two outings.

If medical show Grey continues in

that same vein, look for it to get an early pickup as well.—J.E.

Discovery Asks or More Upfront

Discovery Networks is looking for

boosts in ad rates—despite flagging ratings—based on optimism that its new

shows will help reverse the ratings downtrend at a number of its networks.

Discovery Networks President of Advertising Sales

Joe Abruzzese told reporters at the upfront

presentation that he expected cable ad rates overall would be up 6%-7% in this

year's upfront and predicted ad growth for his own networks despite the fact

that several are flagging in the ratings. “We're looking for growth in

rates, growth in pricing and growth in value,” he said.

He may have a hard time convincing ad buyers. In first quarter 2005,

Discovery Channel was down 26% in prime time

ratings, according to Nielsen.

TLC was down 34%, and Animal Planet was down 12%. One bright spot in

Discovery's portfolio in the first quarter was Discovery Health, up 43%.

TLC led the presentation with several new reality shows including a

home-construction show, The Adam

Corolla Project, hosted by the comedian (who worked in

construction before comedy), Going Hollywood about a team of L.A. interns,

and The Sit

Down, in which mob bosses serve as judge and jury to

average neighbors and small businessmen with “issues.”—A.B.

Q TV Gets Hit of Oxygen

Here!, the most widely distributed

gay-TV programmer, says it has signed deals for Comcast and Cox to

carry its programming on-demand that will boost Here!'s reach to 40 million

households. (At last count, the pay-TV service was claiming 30 million).

Meanwhile, fledgling Q Television is

buying its route to visibility. The tiny pay network signed a six-month deal

with Oxygen to run its show

Q on the

Move from 5:30 to 6 a.m. daily, starting April 14.

That will boost QTV's reach from several thousand paid customers

(who get it via RCN) to the more than 53

million households that receive Oxygen.—J.F.

Mandabach Launches Brit-Com Biz

Caryn Mandabach, formerly of

Carsey-Werner, is launching a U.K.-based

company, Caryn Mandabach Productions, to

handle a new comedy-development-production deal with the British Broadcasting Corp.

BBC is putting up the money for Mandabach to develop five comedy

scripts in association with the BBC's Head of Comedy Commissioning

Mark Freeland who says Mandabach has “a nose

for mainstream hits.”

Mandabach, whose nose led her to such sitcom classics as

The Cosby

Show, Roseanne, and 3rd Rock From the Sun

while at Carsey-Werner, already has one script in the works with

Simon Nye (Men Behaving Badly). Mandabach, who had spent

two decades with the distributor first as producer and eventually as partner,

exited Carsey-Werner last August.—J.E.

USA Pins Down WWE Pact

Pro-wrestling fan sites were abuzz Tuesday with the news that

NBC Universal had struck a three-year deal to

bring World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

programming back to USA Network starting in October.

In addition to the return of Monday Night Raw, which debuted on USA back

in 1993, USA will air a one-hour weekend version of RAW, with co-owned

Telemundo airing Spanish-language versions. As B&C reported April 4, NBC U has been sweetening

the deal—including a tie-in to co-owned Universal theme parks—to wrestle

wrestling away from Spike TV, which itself grabbed the rights from USA in

2000.—J.E.