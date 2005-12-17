FAST TRACK

NBC: Olympic Ads Nearly Sold Out

NBC has added four new Olympic

sponsors and says it has sold close to 90% of its advertising inventory for the

upcoming 2006 Torino Winter Games.

New advertisers include AT&T,

Exxon Mobil, DHL and Lenovo. NBC's

sales target is $900 million, and the network expects to reach most of that

total prior to the Feb. 10 Opening Ceremonies. A typical 30-second spot in

prime time on NBC's Olympic broadcasts costs about $700,000.

NBC Sports & Olympics Senior VP of Sales and Marketing

Peter Lazarus says the network will announce

additional deals in coming weeks, with new advertisers expected to include

movie studios. “Some of the money arrived late, but we are optimistic about

where we will finish,” he says. “Some people have seen a perceived

weakness, but this will be the most successful Olympics [from a sales

standpoint] for NBC.”

The network expects to hold back about $20 million worth of ad

inventory, which is used for post-Opening Ceremonies sales and to have a

reserve for make-goods if necessary. That figure is similar to what was held

back—and subsequently sold—by NBC during the 2002 Games in Salt Lake

City.

A first quarter in an Olympic year is extremely competitive in the ad

game: Besides the Olympics, buyers' event choices include the Super Bowl,

Daytona 500, Academy Awards and NCAA basketball tournament.

Visa, a Super Bowl buyer for the past

10 years and a 20-year Olympic sponsor, is back with the Olympics this year but

undecided on the Super Bowl. The rate for a 30-second spot on

ABC's Super Bowl broadcast this year is

reportedly nearly $2.5 million.

“There are so many choices in the month of February,” says Visa

spokesperson Michael Rolnick, “that

companies need to step back and really take a sophisticated look at how they

want to do their media planning.”

Sales Blitz Looms For 'Housewives,' 'Lost,'

'Anatomy'

Following the lead of Desperate Housewives, Buena Vista Television (BVT) is pulling a tease of its

own to woo potential off-network cable buyers for its three biggest series to

be sold in syndication.

It has recently approached female-skewing cable networks with deep

pockets—including Lifetime (50% owned by

Disney) and Turner—with light, pre-sales presentations for

Touchstone Television's

Housewives, Lost and

Grey's

Anatomy.

A potential buyer calls the “tire-kicking” sessions, which have

been void of formal pitch or price, a way for BVT to ignite a bidding war for

the sophomore trio of hits, which are still attracting monster ratings on ABC.

Grey's, which premiered last

spring, is possibly the most valuable of the three to BVT, with a larger number

of closed-ended episodes, which traditionally perform better in syndication,

than its more serialized Housewives and

Lost companions.

ABC left the Sunday-night sex-and-surgery drama out of its iTunes deal

with Apple. By offering one less distribution

window, Disney could be hoping to enhance the syndication value of a

potentially lucrative series. On Feb.14, the abbreviated first season of

Grey's will be released on DVD.

An all-out syndication sales blitz is expected to begin soon, with

Housewives and Lost hitting stations as early as fall 2008 and

Grey's coming the following year.

Cable-network windows traditionally come much earlier for dramas, with some

networks willing to pay a premium in exchange for greater exclusivity.

Male-skewing crime dramas have been fetching $1 million-$2 million per episode

(and a record $2.5 million for The

Sopranos).—Jim Benson

DirecTV Settles $10 Million In Complaints

DirecTV has agreed to pay $5.335

million to settle a do-not-call list–violation complaint lodged by the

Justice Department for the

Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC says it is the largest civil penalty ever obtained in a

consumer-protection case.

It also came a day after DirecTV agreed to pay $5 million to New York

and 21 other states, plus more in restitution to consumers, to settle

complaints against its marketing practices.

DirecTV denied any violations of the telemarketing rules but paid the

money and agreed not to repeat the unwanted calls.

“Telemarketers calling on behalf of DirecTV contacted consumers on

the National DNC Registry. In addition, the complaint alleges that one of the

telemarketers—Global Satellite, directly or

through another entity—abandoned calls to consumers by failing to put a live

sales representative on the line within two seconds after the called consumer

completes his or her greeting, as required under the law.

“Finally, the complaint alleged that DirecTV provided substantial

assistance and support to Global Satellite, even though it knew, or consciously

avoided knowing, that Global Satellite was violating the TSR.”

DirecTV, which is owned by News

Corp., has agreed not to violate the rules and to fire anyone who

makes cold calls without express permission. DirecTV was not making the calls

itself but hiring outside marketers to sell its satellite-TV service.

In addition, DirecTV agreed to set up a complaint department, record

the complaints and make the records available to the FTC, as well as to take a

number of other affirmative steps to screen its marketing contractors.

—John Eggerton

CBS, HBO Ring Up Content Deals

CBS has struck another mobile-phone

content deal, this time targeting a more youthful demo and a brand-new company

that will get content from CBS and younger-skewing sibling

UPN.

Like its first such deal last week with Verizon, CBS will make available to start-up

Amp'd Mobile behind-the-scenes footage,

interviews, previews and other footage from prime time and late-night shows,

including exclusive rights to such content from UPN's biggest hit,

America's Next Top

Model.

CBS content will include CSI: NY, Numb3rs, The King of Queens and

Late Night With David

Letterman, while UPN content will also come from

Everybody Hates

Chris and Girlfriends.

The content will be available later this month, when Amp'd launches

its service, which it describes as combining voice and text with channels of

video content, all targeted to “youth, young professionals and early

adopters.” Amp'd is partly owned by Vivendi

Universal.

Elsewhere, HBO will feed clips from

its series, specials and sports programming as part of a new on-demand

streaming-video service to be launched early next year by Cingular Wireless for high-speed phones.

HBO will also produce exclusive mobile content for the service from

Cingular, the only wireless provider HBO says it is teaming with.

—J.E./Anne Becker

Telemundo News Chief Exiting

Telemundo's network news chief will

leave the company at the end of the year.

Joe Peyronnin, executive VP of news

and information, has been with the company for six years. Under his watch,

Telemundo News created successful news

programs such as Al Rojo

Vivo. He also managed international news operations and

directed Telemundo's 113 hours of commercial-free 9/11 coverage.

In a note to staffers, Peyronnin said that, after commuting between

New York and the network's Miami headquarters, he wants to rejoin his family

in New York full-time. In a separate message, CEO Don

Browne hailed Peyronnin's contributions to the network, saying he

“was an integral part in making Telemundo News into a top-notch journalistic

team.” —Allison Romano

NBC U Scorecard

NBC Universal reshuffled the executive ranks inside the television

group last week, and Jeff Zucker, formerly president of NBC Universal

Television Group, came out on top. He is now CEO of NBC Universal TV. Randy

Falco, who was president of NBC Universal Television Networks Group, is

promoted to president/COO, and former NBC publicity chief and GE marketing exec

Beth Comstock is returning to head digital media and marketing. At the same

time, NBC Universal Chairman Bob Wright is paring down his roster of direct

reports. Here is a glimpse of the new-look NBC Universal TV:

Bob Wright, NBC U chairman/General Electrics

vice chairman

Jeff Zucker, CEO, NBC U Television (reporting

to Wright)

Randy Falco, president/COO, NBC U Television

(reporting to Zucker)

Beth Comstock, President, NBC U Digital Media

and Market Development (reporting to Wright)

Reporting to Zucker:

Angela Bromstad, president, NBC U Television

Studio

Steve Capus, president, NBC News

Dick Ebersol, chairman, NBC U Sports and

Olympics

Jeff Gaspin, president, NBC U Cable

Entertainment and Digital Content

Mark Graboff, executive VP, NBC U Television

Group

Mark Hoffman, president, CNBC

Rebecca Marks, executive VP, NBC

Entertainment and NBC U Cable PR

Kevin Reilly, president, NBC

Entertainment

Reporting to Falco:

Don Browne, president, Telemundo Network

Bruce Campbell, executive VP, NBC U Business

Development

John Damiano, senior VP, Affiliate

Relations

John DeWald, VP, Network Operations

John Eck, president/CIO, NBC U Media

Works

Frederick Huntsberry, president, TV

Distribution and International Operations

Jay Ireland, president, NBC and Telemundo

Stations

Ed Swindler, executive VP, Pricing

Keith Turner, president, Sales and

Marketing

David Zaslav, president, NBC U Cable

Reporting to Comstock:

John Miller, chief marketing officer,

Television Group and President, NBC Agency

Anna Perez, executive VP, Communications

Deborah Reif, president, Digital Media

Alan Wurtzel, president, TV Research and

Media Development