FAST TRACK

Geraldo on the News Wars

Geraldo Rivera, a veteran of the news wars, has never shied away from

the camera. He returns to the syndication world Oct. 31 with a half-hour show

from Twentieth Television, Geraldo at Large, which

replaces A Current Affair. He spoke with

B&C's Ben

Grossman.



What news program sets you

off?



I used to work at Dateline, and they do

award-winning work, but tell me the difference between a

Dateline crime story and an Inside

Edition crime story. There is this quasi-reenactment, high drama in

how they are shot and lit. The tabloid aspects are laid bare. When they do

something special, like with Katie Couric, it can be quality stuff, but they do

too much schlocky stuff.



How does your new show fit into the TV

news landscape and Fox News' expansion plans?



There is a real appetite for news of the day and analysis and

investigative stories if done in a way that doesn't put people to sleep.

People have intense interest since 9/11 in what is going on around them. There

is a sense that there is a lot out of people's control, whether it is bad

weather or bad hombres.

[The show] is still in formation, but I'll play an ongoing and

important role on Channel 5 [WNYW] here in New York, and I see the same thing

emerging in Chicago and L.A. as well. Our O&Os will be central to our

success; it's part of the evolution of Fox News. The hype about a Fox Evening

News is missing the point. If the new show has success, it is a major step into

another arena for this expanding brand and the whole “Ailesian” concept. We

are in a bullish expansive mode; everyone else is thinking about contracting.

Roger [Ailes] is the wolf at their door.



You mentioned Katie Couric. Do you

think she will leave Today?



Her [late] husband Jay Monahan was my best friend. Our kids go to

school together. I can't see her leaving ever. All the talk is negotiation on

her agent's part.



What are your thoughts on the new

Nightline?



I think the triple anchor is a mistake. I lived through

World News Tonight with three guys sharing

22 minutes. I don't think it will work. To tinker with it and reinvent it,

they should go play around with some other daypart. When you have triple

anchors, how much time do you waste with tossing it back and forth? The device

itself, the production aspect, becomes the tail that wags the dog.



What would you do with the news chairs

at CBS and ABC?



I'd give the job to [CBS'] John Roberts in a heartbeat. I don't

know what they are waiting for. And the same with Elizabeth Vargas [at ABC].

What do they want, do they want them to age in the job before they give them

the job? To play this game with Roberts and Bob Schieffer? They don't pay me

to advise Les Moonves, and Bob Schieffer is a wonderful guy, but if they want

him to do it, let him do it. Don't play with the so-called kid. John Roberts

is going to be the oldest kid in the business; the guy already has gray

hair.

SNTA May Scrap Meetings

By Jim Benson

Members concerned about "open" pitches

The Syndicated Network Television

Association may scrap an expensive series of pitch meetings with

media buyers and planners held in advance of the annual upfront selling

season.

The debate over the future of the elaborate sessions heats up as

syndicator Tribune Entertainment Co. is

considering leaving the association to cut costs, says one source familiar with

the situation. Tribune officials weren't available to comment last week.

The SNTA board, comprising high-level ad-sales reps from most of the

major syndicators, wants to find a new ad forum next year so it can hold longer

one-on-one sessions with prospective and existing clients. The pitch meetings

have been held each spring with media buyers and planners in New York, Los

Angeles and Chicago. The existing format consists of a breakfast presentation

followed by a series of short, rotating sessions between advertisers and

individual program suppliers, as well as a condensed summit for planners. But

some SNTA members believe that ad agencies are reluctant to discuss specific

business strategies with syndicators under the current round-robin arrangement,

which involves sitting in a room alongside competitors. The association is

under pressure to improve ad sales after only a 3% rise in the syndication

upfront this year.

“It's been challenging,” complains one member. Board members

think individual, private sessions would be more effective. The other studios

all intend to remain with SNTA for now, despite the increased financial burden

if Tribune leaves. SNTA is also hammering out a new multi-year contract with

President Mitch Burg, who joined in 2004.

NBC Universal Sells Mullally Talk Show

NBC Universal Domestic Television

Distribution has sold its new syndicated talk show hosted by

Will &

Grace star Megan

Mullally for fall 2006 in the top three markets. The show, being

sold for daytime time periods, will be aired on WNBC New York, KNBC Los

Angeles and WMAQ Chicago.

The sales represent the first for any new syndicated show for 2006,

and NBC Universal expects to announce additional deals for the one-hour show in

coming weeks. However, clearances may not all be on NBC O&Os, as the

talk/variety show, which will feature celebrity guests, is being sold

market-by-market to stations.—Ben

Grossman

Commerce Sets 2009 Hard Digital Date

By a vote of 19-3, the Senate Commerce

Committee last week passed a bill to set April 7, 2009, as the hard

date for the switch to digital and return of analog spectrum. An amendment,

offered by Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) to move

the date up to April 7, 2007, was soundly defeated.

He had argued that Hurricane Katrina communications problems had only

put a finer point on his years-long post-9/11 push to get broadcasters'

analog spectrum back for police, fire and other emergency communications.

The bill sets aside $1.25 billion from the auction for interoperable

emergency communications, but committee Chairman Ted

Stevens (R-Alaska) says he and Co-Chairman Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) will introduce an amendment on

the floor to borrow the money now so police and fire departments could get the

equipment and be ready when the spectrum is returned.

But he also argued that McCain's 2007 date would strip funding from

first responders because, according to Congressional

Budget Office estimates, the auctions would not raise enough money

to leave any after the committee met its $4.8 billion obligation toward the

general treasury fund.

Of the $10 billion from auctions, $3 billion will go to subsidize an

analog-to-digital converter box, enough to cover everyone who still has an

analog-only set in 2009.

The bill also includes an amendment that says deficit reduction gets

whatever is left over from the spectrum-auction proceeds after the $5 billion

to the treasury, $3 billion for the subsidy, $1.25 billion for first

responders, $250 million for enhanced 911, and unrelated expenses.

A House version of the hard-date bill, whose give-back date is

currently Dec. 31, 2008, will be marked up next week. Discussions on a second

Commerce DTV bill also begin then. That bill will include such issues as

mandatory cable carriage of broadcasters' multicast signals and unlicensed

spectrum for new technologies, which could not be included on last week's

bill because of Senate rules.—John

Eggerton

Cox, Nexstar Settle Retrans Spat

Small-market TV-station group Nexstar

Broadcasting and cable operator Cox

Communications have settled a 10-month-long retransmission-consent

fight. Nexstar has taken a hard line in negotiations with operators, demanding

that they pay cash for the right to retransmit its broadcast stations. Because

Cox balked, Nexstar stripped its stations off Cox systems in Texas, Arkansas,

Kansas, Louisiana and Missouri.

The new long-term deal, which applies to 12 Nexstar stations and nine

Mission Broadcasting-owned outlets, provides

carriage of the TV stations' analog and digital signals, including some

digital broadcast channels that could be launched in the future.

Nexstar pulled its stations off Cox last January and turned the

dispute into a public fight. At some Nexstar stations, staffers handed out

rabbit ears so consumers could receive their broadcast stations over-the-air.

—Allison Romano/John M. Higgins

NAB Taps Rehr

The National Association of

Broadcasters last week officially named National Beer Wholesalers Association President

David K. Rehr as its new president. Rehr, who

has signed a multi-year deal, will take over Dec. 5. Eddie Fritts remains as a consultant through April 2008.

Rehr, a Republican, has been with the beer association since 2000. In

the mid '90s, he was named one of Washington's top lobbyists.—J.E.

ANA Joins Viacom's Kids-Rule Challenge

The Association of National

Advertisers (ANA) has told the FCC

that, like Viacom, it is withdrawing its

petition criticizing the digital kids-TV rules and will join Viacom in its

court challenge to those regulations.

ANA initially raised concerns with the rules in a joint filing with

the American Association of Advertising

Agencies (AAAA) and the American Advertising

Federation (AAF). AAAA will keep its challenge at the FCC, says

Senior VP/Counsel Adonis Hoffman. No word from

AAF, whose petition is still at the commission.

The rules treat show promos the same as commercials when counting how

many ads networks can aim at kids each hour and also cover Web links for

products pitched.

Viacom argues that the rules should be vacated because they exceed the

commission's authority. It sought review from the Washington, D.C.,

circuit.

ANA Executive VP Dan Jaffe says the

rules could “undermine the economic foundations of children's

programming.”

Disney has taken a separate tack to

its rules challenge, asking the D.C. Circuit to force the FCC's hand on the

various petitions before it. The court gave the FCC until Oct. 25 to respond to

the Disney petition, then gave Disney until Nov. 1 to reply.—J.E.

'Colbert' Kills

Comedy Central's

Colbert

Report, starring Stephen Colbert, debuted to a 1

household rating, representing 1.13 million viewers. The Daily Show

spinoff follows its parent at 11:30 p.m. ET, replacing Tough Crowd With Colin

Quinn. Ratings were up 103% over the year-ago

week.—J.E.

Corrections

Jesus Bracamontes and Pablo Ramirez will call the action for the 2006

World Cup for Univision. A photo caption on page 16A of a Hispanic-programming

supplement in the Oct. 17 issue misidentified the network.

The Walt Disney Co.'s failed broadcast video-on-demand business was

called MovieBeam. It was misidentified in The Robins Report (10/17, page

5).

Problem at Checkpoint 3

Reporters in Iraq are putting new meaning into the phrase “duck and

cover.”

According to the Committee to Protect

Journalists Executive Director Ann

Cooper, there is a “serious and relatively new” threat. Several

of the journalists it is trying to protect have been fired on, or at least

above and around, at the only media checkpoint for access to the International

Zone in Baghdad.

In a letter to Commanding General George

Casey, Cooper detailed two incidents this month in which reporters

for NPR and The Wall Street Journal had warning shots

fired over their heads, with threats of worse.

NPR senior producer J.J. Sutherland

said he came came under fire Oct. 3 after his driver dropped him off 100 meters

or so from the checkpoint. He says in the letter that shots were “close

enough that I could hear the snap of the bullets as they passed by,” adding

American forces did nothing to prevent it.

Cooper says the problem is confusion over how journalists are supposed

to approach the checkpoint as they try to enter the zone to cover press

conferences, conduct interviews with U.S. and Iraqi officials, and embed with

units. “You can't just drive right up and let people out,” says Cooper.

“There is confusion over at what distance they are supposed to get out, 100

yards, 200 yards? There are no signs. Different people are doing different

things and getting shot as a result.”—J.E.