Fast Track

Court Strikes Broadcast Flag

Federal judges Friday struck down FCC

rules aimed at preventing broadcast-TV programming from being illegally

duplicated over the Internet and other computer networks.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in

Washington ruled that the FCC overstepped its authority when it required

manufacturers of digital TVs to include “broadcast-flag” technology to

protect programming content from piracy.

Broadcasters and Hollywood, who must now plead their case in Congress,

say a strong safeguard against illegal copying must be in place if TV stations

are going to be allowed to air digital versions of the latest movies and other

valuable programming.

The court agreed with petitions from the American Library Association, Public Knowledge and others that the flag rules are not

authorized by the FCC's right to regulate interstate radio

communications.

The FCC has the right to govern how TV signals are received but not

what is done with them after reception of the signal is complete.

The flag is a code embedded in broadcast programming that signals the

receiver to block the illegal retransmission of the broadcast over computer

networks and other devices. Broadcasters argue that, without that protection,

the switch to digital is fraught with dangers from digital pirates.

The court said there is “no statutory foundation for the

broadcast-flag rules.” Saying the commission acted outside its scope of

authority, the court found that “Congress never conferred authority on the

FCC to regulate consumers' use of television-received apparatus after the

completion of broadcast transmissions.”

Fox News Wants To Double Fees

Cable operators are already bracing for tough negotiations to renew

Fox News Channel, but News Corp. is signaling just how tough.

The network is looking to at least double the license fee it charges

DBS and cable systems to carry the network. Currently, Fox News' fee averages

around 25¢ per month per subscriber.

On News Corp.'s earnings conference call May 3, President

Peter Chernin said he is looking at another

25¢ per month, at least. “Trust me, we think we're worth a hell of a

lot more than that,” he said.

Since Fox News reaches more than 80 million subscribers, that increase

“its worth $250 million to the bottom line.”

Fox News launched in 1996, so its 10-year carriage deals start

expiring next September.

The network's average license fee is 37% less than the 40¢ that

rival CNN has managed to secure for its two

networks (CNN and Headline News), growing the

price gradually over 25 years.

But Fox has eclipsed CNN in the Nielsen ratings and wants to leapfrog the network's

license fees as well. “We invested a lot of money and worked really hard to

achieve this over the 10 years,” Chernin says, “and we believe we should

get an appropriate payback.”

He has a tough road ahead. Cable and DBS operators are already

fiercely fighting increases in programming costs. Moreover, a major reason Fox

News' fees are even as high as 25¢ is the massive upfront payments the

network offered operators to launch the channel. They exceeded $300 million,

including payments of about $12 per subscriber to then-top operator,

Tele-Communications Inc.—J.M.H.

Sony, Tribune Team On First-Run

Tribune Co.'s 26 TV stations, its

syndication arm Tribune Entertainment, and

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have agreed to

develop and produce a first-run syndicated program, with the joint venture

working on a daytime program for the Tribune group starting in fall 2006.

The announcement failed to mention specific projects. It appears

likely that a talk show with Howard Stern

sidekick Robin Quivers, which failed to gain

traction for this September, will be among those that Sony and Tribune consider

for fall 2006.—J.B.

Apollo Panel To Launch

Arbitron and Nielsen parent VNU are

creating a panel of 6,000-plus households to test Project

Apollo, a new service to integrate viewership with

product-purchasing information.

The service, which is based on Arbitron's portable people meters, is

intended to give advertisers a better gauge of the effectiveness of their ads

by relating exposures across multiple platforms to shopping behaviors. Each

person will get a portable people meter, which records exposure to various

media sources, broadcast and cable.—J.E.

Peacock Keeps Old Kentucky Home

NBC has finalized a deal to keep TV

rights for two of the three jewels in horse racing's Triple Crown, the

Kentucky Derby and Preakness, for another five years. The deal thwarts an

attempt by ESPN to snag Preakness rights away

and pair the race with ABC's carriage of the

Belmont Stakes. NBC will carry the Derby and

Preakness through 2010.—J.M.H.

'Grey's Anatomy' Healthy

ABC has officially picked up its new

hit midseason medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, for next season with an

order for 13 episodes.

The Touchstone series has been a

surprise hit in its 10 p.m. Sunday time period after Desperate Housewives,

retaining more of its powerhouse lead-in than Boston Legal , which it

displaced.

Boston Legal is also coming back

next season with a full, 22-episode season order (plus the five episodes left

from this season).—J.B.

House Defeats VNR Disclosure Bill

The House last week voted down an

amendment to a Vocational Ed bill that would have prevented use of funds for

paid commentators or video news releases (VNRs) unless both clearly disclosed

that they were provided by the government.

Rep. George Miller (D-Calif.),

ranking Democrat on the education and workforce subcommittee and a leading

congressional opponent of unsourced VNRs, had proposed the amendment, saying,

“The Bush administration has refused to end the deceptive, wasteful and

illegal practice of producing fake news.” After its defeat, he said the House

had “failed to adopt a commonsense measure to do something about it.”

A spokesman for Miller says he will take every opportunity to

reintroduce the measure on subsequent spending bills. Senate Commerce Committee

Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) has scheduled

a May 12 hearing on a bill mandating disclosure of government VNRs.

The hearing had originally been scheduled for April 28 but was

postponed when the bill had not been introduced at least 48 hours before the

scheduled hearing.—J.E.

Comedy Central Halts 'Chappelle's Show'

Production

In a terse, three-line statement, Comedy Central

said it is "optimistic" that production will resume "in the near future" on the

third season of Chappelle's

Show, which was scheduled to premiere May 31.

No word on the reason for the abrupt move only one day after the

channel buoyantly pitched its shows to advertisers.

Dave Chappelle re-upped for two more

seasons (a total of four) last August, with a lucrative deal that has been

pegged at $30 million-$50 million and was based on projections of DVD and other

backend sales through the end of the fourth season.

In 2004, when season two aired, the show averaged 3.1 million total

viewers (2.2 million in 18-49s), which made it one of the channel's top-rated

shows.

Season one DVD sales were 2.8 million units. In its most recent

financial statement, Viacom pointed to a 30% increase in

ancillary revenue, singling out Chappelle's Show for

special mention.—A.B.

CBS' Summer Reality Check

CBS will air three new reality series

this summer. Fire Me,

Please, airing Tuesdays at 9 starting June 7, is a

seeming spoof on The Apprentice. It gives

two contestants until 3 p.m. to get fired from a new job. First one out wins.

On The Cut,

beginning Thursday, June 9, designers vie to launch their own label for Tommy

Hilfiger. The winner in Rock

Star: INXS becomes the new lead singer in the group.

Another hook: The contestants live together. It debuts July 11, with three

airings a week. Survivor executive producer

Mark Burnett cooked this one up, too. (See

page 9.)

Murphy Leaves 'Nightline'

George Murphy is out at

ABC News' Nightline, although it is not clear if he was

fired or will be allowed to resign.

The Nightline senior director has

not been at work for several weeks since ABC learned that he was endorsing the

Sony Vegas editing system, including during a

planned appearance at the NAB convention in

Las Vegas last month.

ABC had just signed a big deal for Avid editing equipment, which was announced at the

convention. The network also has a written policy against product endorsements

of any kind.

ABC had no comment.—J.E.

AT&T, Comcast Settle @Home

On the eve of trial, AT&T has

agreed to settle several claims tied to its control of failed high-speed online

service Excite@Home.

The telephone company says the settlement is a $340 million payment to

Excite@Home bondholders and a company pursuing a patent-infringement claim.

Comcast says it will cover half the settlement

because it bought AT&T's cable division two years ago. However, the

settlement does not resolve all the claims directly against Comcast or against

Excite@Home's other major shareholder, Cox

Communications.

Excite@Home was formed to create a national data backbone and other

services for most of the major cable operators in the late 1990s as the

industry was beginning to offer high-speed Internet services.

Like many dotcoms of the era, Excite@Home got swamped in losses and

shut down. Comcast and Cox managed to sell out to AT&T at a huge price $3

billion before the fall.—J.M.H.

Armstrong To Head Johns Hopkins Medicine

Michael Armstrong, the former

chairman of AT&T and Comcast Corp., has been elected chairman of the board

for Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine,

effective July 1. Armstrong, 66, will head a board that oversees a $3 billion

clinical and medical research enterprise that includes the university's

medical school and health system. —J.E.

Brockman Promoted, Binford Out at ABC

Kevin Brockman, a seven-year veteran

at ABC, has been named senior VP, communications, for the Disney-ABC Television Group; he had been senior VP of

entertainment communications. The network also announced that

Sue Binford resigned her position as senior

VP, corporate communications.—P.J.B.

Bad 'Idol', Big Ratings

A new American

Idol controversy hit the right note with viewers last

week on two networks. Fox's reality powerhouse soared in the

ratings last week despite a steamy exposé by ABC

newsmagazine Primetime

Live about an alleged affair between a former contestant

and a judge and claims of preferential treatment.

The May 3 and 4 installments of American Idol

collected 49.8 million viewers combined, and the show's

Nielsen marks are up over last season. ABC's

Idol-themed special, which came on an hour after the Fox

show, nabbed 13.7 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/16 share among adults 18-49,

more than double the newsmagazine's season average. In a rare ratings coup for

ABC, the network beat out workhorse dramas CSI:

NY and Law &

Order in viewers and adults 18-49.

On the ABC special, former Idol wannabe

Corey Clark alleges he and judge Paula

Abdul carried on a secret affair two seasons ago and she aided him

in the competition.

Abdul has denied the charges, and Fox says it will investigate any

legitimate complaints of favoritism. Fox and Idol producers said the special was filled with "rumor,

speculation and assertions from a disqualified contestant who admitted during

the special to telling lies." Clark was removed from the show for not revealing

charges he assaulted his sister and resisted

arrest.—A.R.