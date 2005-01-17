Fast Track

Time Warner Trims Three

Three veteran Time Warner Cable execs

are exiting in a major restructuring of the top ranks. Vice Chairman and COO

John Billock and President

Tom Baxter, both at the end of their

contracts, will exit over the next several months, with their jobs consolidated

into a single president/COO position. Executive Vice President and Chief

Marketing Officer Chuck Ellis is also heading

out the door.

Insiders say Time Warner Cable Chairman and CEO Glenn Britt wants a more efficient management structure.

Billock heads marketing, ad sales and corporate affairs, while Baxter runs the

cable company's system operations. Warner restructured its management ranks

in 2001, when Britt took the top job and Billock and Baxter were installed atop

the country's second-largest MSO.

PTC Slams CBS “Orgy”

The Parents Television Council has

filed a complaint with the Federal Communications

Commission over CBS' Dec. 31

rebroadcast of an episode of Without a Trace containing what the PTC said

were scenes of a “teen orgy party.”

PTC says it complained about the episode when it first aired but that

the complaint was never addressed since it was part of CBS parent

Viacom's consent decree settlement with the

commission.

“The fact that this shocking episode aired only days after the

consent decree was announced proves that CBS has no intention whatsoever to

abide by the spirit or the letter of that agreement,” said the group.

Back in November, Viacom agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle all

outstanding indecency fines, proposed fines and complaints against it except

Janet Jackson's Super Bowl “wardrobe

malfunction,” which it is expected to challenge in court.

PTC had to lodge the complaint for its Central and Mountain time zone

viewers. The show aired at 9 p.m. there. On the East Coast, it aired at 10

p.m., which is within the FCC's 10 p.m.-6 a.m. safe harbor for indecency.

PTC also said it was mailing the FCC a copy of the episode. CBS

declined to comment on the PTC complaint.

Shine Rises at Fox

Fox News Channel has promoted prime

time production chief Bill Shine to senior

vice president of programming. Shine was primarily responsible for the

production end, keeping Fox News' evening shows on track. The promotion puts

him in charge of all programming throughout the day, including greater

responsibility for developing new shows.

Shine says no one should expect any big changes. “It's not a

matter of 'fixing' something, but improving things that we have throughout

the day. With the success of the network, I think there is even more room for

our ratings to go up.” Shine replaces Kevin

McGee, who was recently put in charge of Fox's radio syndication

unit.

Ex-Marketwatch Columnist Settles With SEC

Former CBSMarketWatch.com columnist

Thom Calandra has agreed to pay $540,000 to

the Securities and Exchange Commission to

settle a complaint against him.

The SEC charged that Calandra had “betrayed his reader's trust,”

by using his column, “The Cassandra Report,” to make over $400,000 in

profits by “scalping”—buying low-priced shares in thinly traded stocks,

then selling them after he had promoted them in the newsletter to artificially

inflate the price.

Calandra said of the resolution, “I am happy to have finally reached

a settlement with the SEC on this matter. It has been a challenging year, to

put it mildly.”

Alley Excises Craig Crack

A line using the “f-word” to describe Jenny

Craig has been removed from the pilot of Showtime series Fat Actress.

Worries over the FCC? No. This is pay

cable, home of such colorful vocabulary lessons as The

Sopranos.

In fact, the f-word is still in. Instead, a Jenny Craig reference was

excised, in deference to the star of the show, Kirstie

Alley, who has been hired as the company's spokeswoman.

CBS' Dramatic Developments

CBS has ordered a new pilot from

Jerry Bruckheimer, the man behind

CSI: Crime Scene

Investigation and five other CBS hits.

The network has signed the pilot for American Crime, a drama about the struggles

of a criminal prosecutor who fights suburban injustice while balancing the

challenges of being a new mom. Executive-produced by Bruckheimer,

Jonathan Littman and Jim

Leonard, the pilot is one of at least three Bruckheimer projects in

development pipelines for next season. He's also working on

E-Ring, a

Pentagon drama, for NBC, and an untitled drama

for The WB about a pair of mismatched lawyers.

The network has also ordered a pilot for a science-fiction drama about a team

charged with making “first contact” with a mysterious alien life form.

A female government contingency analyst leads the group of scientists

and military personnel in Threshold, which is executive-produced by

David Heyman and David

Goyer, written by Bragi Schut and

directed by Goyer. Co-owned Paramount is the

studio.

Reality Vet Tops Twentieth First-Run

Twentieth Television has tapped a

reality-show veteran to head up first-run programming development and

production.

Paul Buccieri, currently executive

producer of Endemol's upcoming

NBC reality show I Want To Be a

Hilton, is joining Twentieth Television in the newly

created position of president of programming, effective Jan. 17. High on his

to-do list will be A Current

Affair, the company's first-run revival of the access

magazine, as well as a daily talk show hosted by Suze

Orman. Buccieri will oversee all first-run program development and

production for the distributor, reporting to Twentieth Television President and

COO Bob Cook, who is in charge of both

first-run and off-net.

Buccieri executive-produced reality show The Next Great Champ

for Fox, which is co-owned with Twentieth.

Before joining Endemol, Buccieri was senior VP, program development,

for Chris-Craft/United Television, and before

that senior VP of non-fiction programming at All American

Television.

BET Rebrands

Black Entertainment Television will

launch a new on-air look and logo for its 25th anniversary in 2005.

The net's new tag line will be “It's My Thing,” billed as more

“down to earth.” The star in BET's logo, which has been on the left side,

next to the B, will shift to the right side to suggest less emphasis on the

star and more on the viewer, according to BET President Debra Lee.

At the Critics Tour in L.A., the network announced three shows for

first quarter 2005: the second season of reality show College Hill (which

will return Jan. 27 at 9 p.m.); a four-part series on social and political

issues called The Cousin Jeff

Chronicles (premiering March 2005); and

Rip the

Runway, a hip-hop fashion show (premiering March 24).

Logo Catches 'Angels'

In an unusually large spending splash, MTV's startup gay network Logo has bought basic cable rights to

HBO epic AIDS miniseries

Angels In

America. The acclaimed six-hour series is a major

purchase for a startup channel, particularly at MTV Networks, which tends to

scrimp on programming for new networks. “It's something we had to have,”

says Brian Graden, Logo president and MTV

programming president. He wouldn't disclose the terms, but other HBO

miniseries have sold for more than $5 million.

News Corp. Recapturing Fox

News Corp. said it plans to buy the

18% of Fox Entertainment Group it doesn't

already own. News Corp. is offering to acquire the shares by trading its own

stock, 1.9 News Corp. shares for every Fox share. That values the deal at $4.9

billion.

Fox is primarily composed of News Corp.'s U.S. entertainment assets,

Fox's broadcast and cable networks, TV stations, and 20th Century Fox movie studio. News Corp. sold the chunk

to the public in 1999 for $2.8 billion, giving the then-Australian company a

U.S. trading currency. Taking Fox public has proved something of a

disappointment, as it has fairly consistently underperformed News Corp. shares

in the market.

Stations Bite on Big Apple 'CSI'

King World has sold the latest entry

in CBS' CSI franchise, CSI: NY, in 75% of

the country for weekend broadcast syndication starting in 2008.

Stations are getting 6.5 minutes of ad time to sell in the show, with

the syndicator getting 7.5 minutes.

The quick sale is no surprise. CSI: NY's big brother,

CSI, is

going gangbusters on weekends, averaging a 5.3 national household rating

season-to-date. That makes it by far the top-rated show among the weekend

hours. This week, CSI was the sixth-rated show in all of

syndication, consistently ranking in the top 10.

CSI:

NY is cleared on stations in the top-30 markets,

including WCBS New York, KCBS Los Angeles, WBBM Chicago, KYW Philadelphia, and

WBZ Boston.

Hollander Heads Infinity

Viacom has named Joel

Hollanderchairman and CEO of Infinity

Broadcasting, the 183-station radio group once headed by former

Viacom President Mel Karmazin. Hollander, who

had been president and COO since May 2003, succeeds John

Sykes, who is moving to the TV side to oversee new MTV cable

networks.

Tim Green To Host 'Current Affair'

Fox Sports commentator and former

National Football League star

Tim Green will become the new

Maury Povich, hosting Twentieth's

reincarnation of syndicated magazine show A Current Affair, said Bob Cook, president

and chief operating officer of Twentieth Television (both Twentieth and Fox are

owned by News Corp.). A Current

Affair is slated for a spring launch on the Fox O&Os

and will also be available to other interested stations at that time.

TNT Green-Lights Drama Duo

Turner Network Television has

green-lit two new original recurring dramas, The Closer, starring Kyra Sedgwick, and Rush, starring Gary

Cole. Both shows will receive a 13-episode order and will premiere

in summer 2005. The

Closer is a police drama about a detective who transfers

from Atlanta to Los Angeles to head a special unit of the LAPD on sensitive,

high-profile murder cases. Rush is about an elite crime-fighting team,

made up of federal and local law enforcement agencies, which works undercover

to nab L.A.'s 100 most-wanted fugitives.

King Takes $2.5 Billion Swing

Boxing Promoter Don King has sued

ESPN for $2.5 billion, charging that he was

defamed in a SportsCentury biography.

King charges that the May 14, 2004, airing of the bio “intentionally

and recklessly portrayed Don King in a false light.” ESPN spokesman

Mike Soltys wasn't commenting, but he

pointed out that SportsCentury is “a Peabody and Emmy

Award-winning series of more than 250 biographies that is widely respected for

its journalistic quality.

FCC General Counsel Exits

Federal Communications Commission

General Counsel John Rogovin is exiting to

become a partner in the communications law firm of Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering, Hale & Dore. Deputy

General Counsel Austin Schlick succeeds

him.

Food Sets Table for 2005

Food Network said it is preparing to

plate 10 new series for 2005, including the much-promoted Iron Chef spin-off,

Iron Chef

America, which debuts Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. (Its first new

show, a rundown of top cook-offs dubbed Food Network Challenge, debuted Jan. 9).

Also on the new series menu: Take It

Off (premiering March 2005), a show featuring “Calorie

Commando” Juan Carlos Cruz;

The Dave Lieberman

Show (April 2005), about eating and entertaining like

royalty on a shoestring (potato) budget; and The Next Food Network Star, in which one

lucky cook gets a taste of Food Net stardom.

Correction

In the Jan. 10 issue of B&C,

the corporate parent of WOAI San Antonio was incorrectly identified. The

station is owned by Clear Channel.