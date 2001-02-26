Fast break for CBS's Kate Brasher

CBS's new Saturday night drama Kate Brasher got off to a strong start.

The midseason series averaged 11.8 million viewers and an 8.4 rating/15 share in households on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, according to Nielsen Media Research fast-national data. Brasher improved its time period average (Walker, Texas Ranger was formerly in slot) by 24% in households and by 1.7 million viewers. The series also averaged a 3.0/9 in adults 18-49, a 15% improvement. Fellow CBS freshman series That's Life had its best night ever Saturday as well. The drama averaged a 6.6/12 in households and 9.2 million viewers. - Joe Schlosser