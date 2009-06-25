Farrah Fawcett Dies At 62

Farrah Fawcett, the Texas-born actress and sex symbol who shot to fame as one of “Charlie’s Angels” and later earned acclaim in serious roles including telepic “The Burning Bed,” died at St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., of cancer at the age of 62.

Fawcett was diagnosed with anal cancer in September 2006 and traveled to Germany in 2007 for alternative treatments. An NBC documentary about her cancer battle that aired in May, “Farrah’s Story,” caused controversy over the final editing of the piece.

The tanned, blonde actress was one of the biggest celebrities of the 1970s, parlaying commercials and guest TV spots into a starring role in the popular detective drama Charlie’s Angels in 1976. Around the same time, a swimsuit poster featuring the beauty’s tousled mane, flirtatious smile and enviable figure -- graphically outlined in a tight red swimsuit -- sold a still-unrivaled 12 million copies.

Rick Kissell writes for B&C's sister publication Daily Variety.