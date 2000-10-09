Farmclub.com USA Network

Viewers 18-34 Men: 453,000

Viewers 18-34 Women: 263,800

Viewers 18-34 All: 716,800

Also new to the original cable-programming scene is Farmclub.com. The one-hour series has been on the air since Jan. 31 and can be seen on USA Network Mondays at 11 p.m. (ET). The music show, hosted by Matt Pinfield and Ali Landry, not only features well-known performers but also gives unknown musicians a shot at fame.

Undiscovered bands are picked from the Farmclub Web site, and an online poll is conducted to select which bands will appear on the TV show. Some bands are even given record contracts on a Farmclub.com record label distributed through Universal. The show, produced by Jimmy and Doug's Farmclub.com, is ranked fourth among males 18 to 34, fifth among all 18-to-34-year-olds, and sixth among women of the same age.