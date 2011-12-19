Farewell 2011, Hello 2012

A new year begins

as we put one to bed

But meanwhile '11 made us

shake our head



Some years you can't

remember much that you saw

Yet this one had tumult

and power and awe



Storms and tsunamis,

disaster and flood

Like a nightmare that comes

from drinking tiger blood



Leaders removed and

new governments born





Bin Laden was killed-and

guess what: He liked porn







Money's still short

and nobody knows why

It's frankly enough

to make one Occupy



And "weird" dominated

the Beltway arena

When Tweeting his briefs





brought down Anthony Weiner

The run for the White House

was playing like Shakespeare

With GOP hopefuls

like so many reindeer



On Gingrinch, on Johnson,

Pawlenty and Bachmann,

On Romney, on Karger,

Santorum and Huntsman





I know there's at least

one more name and I reckon

Rick Perry will tell us-

just give him a second



Trump's play for the White House

was too quickly shorn

Though we have our doubts

that it ever was born



And pizza man Herman

Cain looked really glossy

Until all those ladies

made him seem too saucy





There was also action

on the TV scene

And we're not just talking

about Charlie Sheen



With a smile and a wave

Oprah gave up her throne

Though she's busy now

with something of her OWN



Prince Will and Kate's day

was a bright fairy tale

No doubt our invite

just got lost in the mail





And not to compare, but

we're glad to disparage:

We've taken sh--s longer

than Kris and Kim's marriage



J-Lo and Steve Tyler,

they kept Idol rating

(Could someone please translate

whatever he's saying?)





Piers Morgan Live (mostly)

had polish and flair

But Christine O'Donnell

gave him some dead air



Katie and ABC

will now be a combo

While Nancy Grace left her

show so she could mambo





Glenn Beck announced to the

world that he's leaving

Michael Moore was happy,

Jon Stewart's still grieving



Of course, for some folks it

seems all joy's a bitch

"We'll see you later,

Mr. Blagojevich!"



And what about Sheen winning!

Well, we say "no"

Just who does that guy

think he is, Tim Tebow?





Charlie held his monopoly

on the insane

Till Alec Baldwin starred

in Flakes on a Plane

Again, it was enough





to leave us all shocked

Our industry and our world

running half-cocked



But with seismic changes

and battles and news

All we want now

is some A's for our Q's



Have things turned around

or are we standing still

Or worse, are we

back-pedaling down a hill



That keeps piling higher

with joblessness, debt,

And mortgages filled

with such buyer's regret?



Just one silver lining would

feel like such bliss

Can't somebody please

make an app to fix this?





And yet, every New Year feels

like cleaning slate

Yes, we're naïve, but there's

cause to celebrate



Things could be much worse,

recently they were;

Maybe Black Friday

was one sign of a stir



We're cynical now 'cause

we all need to cope

But we're psyched to start

watching hype turn to hope



Whatever the outcomes,

we're waiting to see

The new world unfolding

on our home TV





...or smartphone or iPad

or X-Box, whatever

When you add it up, the more

options the better







So let's fill our glasses

right there to the brim

With spirits raised,

we'll still keep

tuning right in.