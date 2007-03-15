Fantasy Dancing With The Stars To Hit The Web

In time for the March 19 premiere of season four of Dancing with the Stars , ABC is introducing an online game similar to the popular fantasy sports leagues that populate the internet.

Viewers are invited to register for ABC's "Fantasy Dancing" at ABC.com and each week guess which contestants on the show will have the highest and lowest scores as well as random questions like if contestants’ costumes will be feathered. Correct answers will earn users points; incorrect answers will not be punished.

One grand prize winner, selected from those with the most points, will win a trip to LA and two free private dance lessons.

Since NBC found success with interactive portions of Deal or no Deal , reality programming has increasingly been combined with these sorts of interactive stunts.