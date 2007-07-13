Family friendly Hallmark Channel Closes Upfront Business with Healthy CPM Gains

Hallmark Channel, which this year hit critical market mass expanding into 85 million homes, is expected to finish writing upfront business Friday with CPM increases in the single- to low double-digits. The network wrote the majority of upfront deals on the C3 metric (average commercial ratings with three days of DVR playback).

According to Bill Abbott, executive vice president of advertising sales for Hallmark, the network’s family friendly slate of original movies and series and its high rate of viewer retention during commercials combined for a healthy selling season.

"There’s a level of stickiness," says Abbott. "Our viewers are just very brand loyal. It’s a comfort level. They watch the commercials with the same type of engagement that they watch the shows."

The network saw new business in entertainment, retail and financial services. And while most network’s are chasing the 18-49 demographic, Hallmark Channel has found an uncluttered niche targeting a slightly older demographic of 25 to 54-year olds.

"We play to our strengths," explains Abbott.