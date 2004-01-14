Family Feud Goes On

Tribune Entertainment and FremantleMedia North America have renewed syndicated game show Family Feud for a sixth season, the two companies said Tuesday.

So far, the show, hosted by Richard Karn, is cleared in 60% of the U.S. for season six, and in 25 of the top 30 markets.

Tribune Entertainment distributes Family Feud on a cash-plus-barter basis with a 5½-minute local and 1½-minute national split.

FremantleMedia North America produces the program at Tribune Studios in Los Angeles.