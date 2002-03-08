Family Feud gets fourth season

Tribune Entertainment has renewed Family Feud for a fourth season in

more than 72 percent of the country.

The FremantleMedia Ltd.-produced game show is getting a new look and a number of

new elements for 2002-2003 season, Tribune executives said.

It is still unclear whether current host Louie Anderson will be back at the

helm in the fall. Tribune executives aren't commenting.

Family Feud is sold in 85 markets, including 27 of the top 30, for next

season.