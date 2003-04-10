Family Feud cleared in 90% of U.S.

Tribune Entertainment has cleared game show Family Feud in 90 percent

of the country, with the show airing next fall in 142 markets throughout the

United States.

The show saw an improvement in its ratings this February compared with February

2002, and the company largely attributed the uptick to the addition of new

host Richard Karn, formerly of ABC's Home Improvement.

The show, produced by FremantleMedia North America, is going into its fifth

season.

It is distributed on a cash-plus-barter basis with five-and-a-half national

minutes and one-and-a-half local minutes.