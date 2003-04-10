Family Feud cleared in 90% of U.S.
Tribune Entertainment has cleared game show Family Feud in 90 percent
of the country, with the show airing next fall in 142 markets throughout the
United States.
The show saw an improvement in its ratings this February compared with February
2002, and the company largely attributed the uptick to the addition of new
host Richard Karn, formerly of ABC's Home Improvement.
The show, produced by FremantleMedia North America, is going into its fifth
season.
It is distributed on a cash-plus-barter basis with five-and-a-half national
minutes and one-and-a-half local minutes.
