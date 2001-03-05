Family affair
Boston continues to lead the nation among major markets in anchor changes due to personal matters. Last week, Heather Kahn said she would be leaving WCVB-TV to spend more time with her three children-one of whom was born New Year's Eve. Kahn will be replaced by early-morning anchor and HealthBeat reporter Liz Brunner. Kahn said she expects to continue hosting American Baby, a weekend show aired on FX and produced by WCVB-TV owner Hearst-Argyle.
Last year, WBZ-TV anchor Liz Walker switched from evenings to mid-days to spend more time with her son. And in the biggest shakeup of all, longtime WCVB-TV married co-anchors Chet Curtis and Natalie Jacobson separated on air following their real-life separation. Curtis left WCVB-TV last week after nearly 30 years to join the New England Cable Network.
