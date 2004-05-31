Fallen Comrades

BROADCASTING & CABLE believes Memorial Day is a fitting time to remember the 43 journalists, broadcast and print, international and U.S. citizens, who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since those wars began. (We also list two who are missing.)

Covering a war is a dangerous mission undertaken for all of us. Of the 23 journalists killed in 2004, 15 have been in Iraq. The Committee to Protect Journalists keeps a sad tally of those who have died either in the line of fire or in reprisal for their reporting. It also tracks those who have died in accidents or from other causes.

Without them, all of them, we would have to get our information from rumors of war or from the governments that are waging it. Neither, as history demonstrates, is sufficient. We salute the following:

Rashid Hamid Wali, Al-Jazeera, May 21, 2004, Karbala, Iraq, gunfire

Mounir Bouamrane and Waldemar Milewicz, TVP (Polish State TV), May 7, 2004, Latifiya, Iraq, gunfire

Asaad Kadhim, Al-Iraqiyya TV, April 19, 2004, Samara, Iraq, gunfire

Burhan Mohamed Mazhour, ABC, March 26, 2004, Falluja, Iraq, firefight

Ali al-Khatib, Al-Arabiyya, Baghdad, March 19, 2004, gunfire

Ali Abdel Aziz, cameraman, Al-Arabiyya, Baghdad, March 18, 2004, gunfire

Nadia Nasrat, Iraq Media Network/Diyala TV, Baqouba, Iraq, March 18, 2004, gunfire

Elizabeth Neuffer, The Boston Globe, May 9, 2003, car accident

Safir Nader, Qulan TV (Kurdistan), Abdel Sattar Abdel Karim, Al Ta'akhy

(Arabic-language daily), Ayoub Mohamed, Kurdistan TV, Haymin Mohamed Salih, Qulan TV,

Gharib Mohamed Salih, Kurdistan TV, Semko Karim Mohyideen, freelance cameraman, Feb. 1, 2004, Arbil, Iraq, suicide bombing

Duraid Isa Mohammed, CNN, Jan. 27, 2004, outside Baghdad, ambush

Ahmed Shawkat, Bilah Ittijah, Oct. 28, 2003, Mosul, Iraq, unknown gunmen

Mark Fineman, Los Angeles Times, Sept. 23, 2003, Baghdad, heart attack

Mazen Dana, Reuters, Aug. 17, 2003, outside Baghdad, machine-gun fire

Jeremy Little, NBC News, July 6, 2003, Falluja, grenade

Richard Wild, freelance, July 5, 2003, Baghdad, gunfire

Veronica Cabrera, April 15, 2003, Baghdad, auto accident

Mario Podesta, America TV, April 14, 2003, Baghdad, auto accident

Taras Protsyuk, Reuters, April 8, 2003, Baghdad, "friendly" fire, U.S. tank

José Couso, Telecinco, April 8, 2003, Baghdad, "friendly" fire, U.S. tank

Tareq Ayyoub, Al-Jazeera, April 8, 2003, Baghdad, missile attack

Julio Anguita Parrado, El Mundo, April 7, 2003, outside Baghdad, missile attack

Christian Liebig,

Focus, April 7, 2003, outside Baghdad, missile attack

David Bloom, NBC, April 6, 2003, pulmonary embolism

Kamaran Abdurazaq Muhamed, April 6, 2003, BBC, bomb

Michael Kelly, Atlantic Monthly

and The Washington Post, April 3, 2003, outside Baghdad, truck accident under fire

Kaveh Golestan, freelance, BBC, April 2, 2003, Kifri, Iraq, land mine

Gaby Rado, Channel 4, March 30, 2003, Suleimaniya, Iraq, accident

Paul Moran, freelance, Australian Broadcasting Corp., March 22, 2003, Gerdigo, Iraq, car bomb

Terry Lloyd, ITV News, March 22, 2003, near Al-Zubayr, Iraq, gunfire (cameraman Fred Nerac and translator Hussein Othman still listed as missing)

Ulf Strömberg, TV4, Nov. 26, 2001, Taloqan, Afghanistan, murdered by gunmen

Azizullah Haidari, Reuters, Harry Burton, Reuters Television, Julio Fuentes, El Mundo, Maria Grazia Cutuli, Corriere della Serra, Nov. 19, 2001, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, ambush

Johanne Sutton, Radio France Internationale, Pierre Billaud, Radio Télévision Luxembourg, Volker Handloik, freelance reporter, Nov. 11, 2001, Takhar Province, Afghanistan, gunfire