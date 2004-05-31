Fallen Comrades
BROADCASTING & CABLE believes Memorial Day is a fitting time to remember the 43 journalists, broadcast and print, international and U.S. citizens, who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since those wars began. (We also list two who are missing.)
Covering a war is a dangerous mission undertaken for all of us. Of the 23 journalists killed in 2004, 15 have been in Iraq. The Committee to Protect Journalists keeps a sad tally of those who have died either in the line of fire or in reprisal for their reporting. It also tracks those who have died in accidents or from other causes.
Without them, all of them, we would have to get our information from rumors of war or from the governments that are waging it. Neither, as history demonstrates, is sufficient. We salute the following:
Rashid Hamid Wali, Al-Jazeera, May 21, 2004, Karbala, Iraq, gunfire
Mounir Bouamrane and Waldemar Milewicz, TVP (Polish State TV), May 7, 2004, Latifiya, Iraq, gunfire
Asaad Kadhim, Al-Iraqiyya TV, April 19, 2004, Samara, Iraq, gunfire
Burhan Mohamed Mazhour, ABC, March 26, 2004, Falluja, Iraq, firefight
Ali al-Khatib, Al-Arabiyya, Baghdad, March 19, 2004, gunfire
Ali Abdel Aziz, cameraman, Al-Arabiyya, Baghdad, March 18, 2004, gunfire
Nadia Nasrat, Iraq Media Network/Diyala TV, Baqouba, Iraq, March 18, 2004, gunfire
Elizabeth Neuffer, The Boston Globe, May 9, 2003, car accident
Safir Nader, Qulan TV (Kurdistan), Abdel Sattar Abdel Karim, Al Ta'akhy
(Arabic-language daily), Ayoub Mohamed, Kurdistan TV, Haymin Mohamed Salih, Qulan TV,
Gharib Mohamed Salih, Kurdistan TV, Semko Karim Mohyideen, freelance cameraman, Feb. 1, 2004, Arbil, Iraq, suicide bombing
Duraid Isa Mohammed, CNN, Jan. 27, 2004, outside Baghdad, ambush
Ahmed Shawkat, Bilah Ittijah, Oct. 28, 2003, Mosul, Iraq, unknown gunmen
Mark Fineman, Los Angeles Times, Sept. 23, 2003, Baghdad, heart attack
Mazen Dana, Reuters, Aug. 17, 2003, outside Baghdad, machine-gun fire
Jeremy Little, NBC News, July 6, 2003, Falluja, grenade
Richard Wild, freelance, July 5, 2003, Baghdad, gunfire
Veronica Cabrera, April 15, 2003, Baghdad, auto accident
Mario Podesta, America TV, April 14, 2003, Baghdad, auto accident
Taras Protsyuk, Reuters, April 8, 2003, Baghdad, "friendly" fire, U.S. tank
José Couso, Telecinco, April 8, 2003, Baghdad, "friendly" fire, U.S. tank
Tareq Ayyoub, Al-Jazeera, April 8, 2003, Baghdad, missile attack
Julio Anguita Parrado, El Mundo, April 7, 2003, outside Baghdad, missile attack
Christian Liebig,
Focus, April 7, 2003, outside Baghdad, missile attack
David Bloom, NBC, April 6, 2003, pulmonary embolism
Kamaran Abdurazaq Muhamed, April 6, 2003, BBC, bomb
Michael Kelly, Atlantic Monthly
and The Washington Post, April 3, 2003, outside Baghdad, truck accident under fire
Kaveh Golestan, freelance, BBC, April 2, 2003, Kifri, Iraq, land mine
Gaby Rado, Channel 4, March 30, 2003, Suleimaniya, Iraq, accident
Paul Moran, freelance, Australian Broadcasting Corp., March 22, 2003, Gerdigo, Iraq, car bomb
Terry Lloyd, ITV News, March 22, 2003, near Al-Zubayr, Iraq, gunfire (cameraman Fred Nerac and translator Hussein Othman still listed as missing)
Ulf Strömberg, TV4, Nov. 26, 2001, Taloqan, Afghanistan, murdered by gunmen
Azizullah Haidari, Reuters, Harry Burton, Reuters Television, Julio Fuentes, El Mundo, Maria Grazia Cutuli, Corriere della Serra, Nov. 19, 2001, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, ambush
Johanne Sutton, Radio France Internationale, Pierre Billaud, Radio Télévision Luxembourg, Volker Handloik, freelance reporter, Nov. 11, 2001, Takhar Province, Afghanistan, gunfire
