FallSlate Takes a Fantasy-Laden Approach
This fall, the
television schedule will take on some "paranormal activity," according to The New York Times.
Upcoming this fall
season are fantasy or supernatural themed series like Grimm, (NBC), Once
Upon a Time, (ABC), The Secret Circle (CW), Terra Nova, (Fox)
and A Gifted Man (CBS). Joining these new series are returning ones Fringe
(Fox) and Supernatural (CW).
NBC's Awake, Fox's Alcatraz and Touch are
three more paranormal themed series that will premiere in midseason.
The risk with shows
like this is the fantasy genre is not a "strong draw," the article said. No Ordinary Family,
V, The Cape and The Event were all cancelled this year. Longtime TV
research analyst Steve Sternberg claims the these types of shows have very
little success on broadcast TV.
Once Upon a
Time
and Grimm are expected to be early casualties, according to some
analysts.
