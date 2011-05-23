FallSlate Takes a Fantasy-Laden Approach

This fall, the

television schedule will take on some "paranormal activity," according to The New York Times.

Upcoming this fall

season are fantasy or supernatural themed series like Grimm, (NBC), Once

Upon a Time, (ABC), The Secret Circle (CW), Terra Nova, (Fox)

and A Gifted Man (CBS). Joining these new series are returning ones Fringe

(Fox) and Supernatural (CW).

NBC's Awake, Fox's Alcatraz and Touch are

three more paranormal themed series that will premiere in midseason.

The risk with shows

like this is the fantasy genre is not a "strong draw," the article said. No Ordinary Family,

V, The Cape and The Event were all cancelled this year. Longtime TV

research analyst Steve Sternberg claims the these types of shows have very

little success on broadcast TV.

Once Upon a

Time

and Grimm are expected to be early casualties, according to some

analysts.