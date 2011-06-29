Falco Named Univision CEO

Randy Falco, executive VP and COO at Univision Communications, has been named president and CEO of the Spanish-language giant, effective immediately. Falco will also become a member of the Univision board of directors and will continue to be based in New York.

"The board unanimously agreed that Randy's track record and expertise make him the ideal executive to lead Univision's future growth," said Haim Saban, executive chairman of Univision's board. "Randy has over 30 years of relevant industry experience and has demonstrated his highly-skilled leadership and strategic vision at Univision over the past six months. We are confident in Randy's ability to deliver on Univision's goals and accelerate our growth as a leading multi-platform media company in America."

Joe Uva stepped down as CEO in April.

"Univision has been at the forefront of innovation and has grown its competitive position while continuing to serve and advocate for the important U.S. Hispanic community," said Falco. "I'm excited to lead a company with such tremendous growth potential and look forward to continuing to work with such an exceptional leadership team."

Falco assumed the role of executive VP and COO in early 2011, overseeing all revenue functions for Univision. Previously he held the position of chairman and CEO at AOL.

Falco spent more than 30 years at NBC Universal, Inc., culminating as president and COO of NBC Universal Television Group.