Falco Named COO at Univision

Randy Falco, former chairman of AOL has joined Univision as EVP

and chief operating officer, based in New York.

Ray Rodriguez had been

Univision president and COO. He retired at the end of 2009,

but his had been more of a programming and operations role as COO, while

Falco will focus on revenue generation, according to a source.

He reports to Univision President and CEO Joe Uva.

"We

are thrilled to have attracted such a proven, highly skilled and well-respected

senior executive as Randy Falco to Univision," said Uva. "Randy

brings more than 30 years of experience across traditional and digital media

that will help us build on the significant existing and untapped opportunities

for revenue growth across our organization."

Falco

said he's had his eye on the Spanish-language media giant for some time.

"I have long admired Univision--a pioneer in the industry--and recognized

the tremendous potential and influence of the burgeoning U.S. Hispanic population,"

he said. "The 2010 Census will clearly shed additional light on the coming

of age story for both the company and Hispanic population. I'm excited to be

joining Univision at such a pivotal moment in its history, as it continues to

build momentum as a leading multi-platform media company in America regardless

of language."

Before AOL, Falco spent more than 30 years at NBC, including a

long stint as network president from 1998-2004 and president of broadcast and

network operations from 1993-1998.

AOL announced in March 2009 that Falco would be exiting thatcompany after what was described as transitioning it from a subscription

business to an audience business, which had included some major costcutting.