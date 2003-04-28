U.N. Has It Going On

Actors Danny Glover

and Michael Douglas

(second and third from right, respectively) were on hand at the United Nations for the April 15 screening of Showtime's original documentary series What's Going On?

The 10-part series, which began on Jan. 19 on Showtime in partnership with RCN Entertainment, focuses on global issues such as war, hunger and the HIV/AIDS crisis through the eyes of children and is narrated by a host of celebrities including Glover, Douglas, Angelina Jolie

and Laurence Fishburne. Glover is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador, and Douglas serves as a UN Messenger of Peace.

Pictured (l-r): Orly Wiseman

and Nicole Silver, co-presidents, RCN and executive producers of What's Going On?; Sashi Tharoor, UN under-secretary-general for communications and public information; Matthew Blank, chairman and CEO, Showtime Networks; Louise Fréchette, UN deputy secretary-general; Douglas; Glover; David McCourt, chairman and CEO, RCN Corp.

Museum Pieces

Joe Abruzzese (second from right), Discovery's president of advertising sales, gathered with his Discovery cohorts at the network's advertising-sales upfront at the American Museum of Natural History in New York last month: (from left) Evan Sternschein, senior VP, national advertiser sales: Samantha Brown, host of The Travel Channel's Great Hotels; Paige Davis, host of TLC's Trading Spaces; and that show's designer, Kia Steave-Dickerson.