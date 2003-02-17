Chairmen on Board

Court TV Chairman and CEO Henry Schleiff (l) and AOL Time Warner Chairman and CEO Richard Parsons were happy to be at the We Are Family Foundation ceremony last month. Schleiff was honored with the foundation's Visionary award for raising awareness about social and judicial issues through Court TV's programs. R&B diva Diana Ross was also honored.

We Are Family, lead by musician Nile Rodgers, was founded to support programs that encourage multiculturalism, family values and tolerance.

Russert Talks Politics in Hollywood

Tim Russert (c), managing editor and moderator of NBC's Meet the Press, was at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society Newsmaker Luncheon in Beverly Hills last week to discuss the role of the media in a time of threatening war.

Also participating in the discussion (l-r): FX's Kevin Reilly, president, HRTS; NBC's Jeff Zucker; ABC's Andrea Wong; and Andy Friendly, consultant to NBC.

Cheney Wants Fire To Cool

In a C-SPAN interview, Lynne Cheney (below), wife of the vice president and a former (1996-98) host of CNN's Crossfire, has some surprising criticism of the show these days. While attending C-SPAN's National Affiliate and Educator Conference in Washington last Monday, Cheney was asked by the cable net's Brian Lamb what she thought of Crossfire's confrontational overtones. She replied candidly, "I think we now live in times that all of us recognize are so serious, that [it] doesn't feel quite as much fun as it used to. It used to be fun, and I don't think we think that these topics are so much fun now."

Cheney was at the two-day conference to discuss her recent children's book, America: A Patriotic Primer.