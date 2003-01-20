Showtime Hands Out Dru Award

Showtime Networks honored Gina Godfrey (second from left), senior point-of-sale manager for the central region, with the net's Dru Strange Award last month. The award, named after a Showtime employee who died in car accident while on business in 1980, is given to a sales employee who has been exemplorary in "all facets of his or her business life."

Joining Godfrey (l-to-r) are fellow nominees Danielle Janicki, Mid-Atlantic region; Candice Nelson, Direct to Home; John Stillson, Southeast region; Deb Turcotte, Northeast region; and Erin Ziemer, Western region.

Celebrating Signals

From left to right: Fred Reynolds, president of the Viacom Television Stations Group; Mark Damisch, president of Northbrook, Ill.; Joe Ahern, president and GM of WBBM-TV Chicago; and Dennis Swanson, executive VP and COO of the Viacom Television Stations Group, celebrated the completion of WBBM-TV's new antenna, which sits atop the John Hancock Building. The antenna, stretching 142 feet higher than the one it replaced, will greatly improve the CBS station's signal.

WIFV Talks Docs

Television and film executives turned out for the Women in Film & Video of Washington, D.C., seminar "Documentaries: Breaking In, Crossing Over, Moving Up" at Washington's Howard University. The seminar was designed to bring documentary producers and programming execs together for a discussion on issues facing the industry.

Participating in the day's events (l-r): Grace Guggenheim, VP, programming/executive producer, Guggenheim Productions; Alyce Myatt, VP, programming, PBS; Deborah Redmond, WIFV-DC president; Abby Greensfelder, VP, programming and development, Discovery Channel; and Jennifer Lawson, co-executive producer, Africa, WNET(TV) New York and National Geographic Television.