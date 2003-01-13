Shield-ers All Smiles

The cast of FX's bat-out-of-hell series, The Shield, gathered outside the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles for the series' second-season premiere last Monday. Michael Chiklis

nabbed a 2002 Best Drama Actor Emmy award for his ferocious rogue cop, Vic Mackey.

Pictured below (l-r): Michael Jace, Kenneth Johnson, Cathy Cahlin Ryan, Benito Martinez, Chiklis, Walton Goggins, Shawn Ryan, Catherine Dent, Jamie Brown, CCH Pounder

and David Rees Snell.

Liar, Liar

Imposter Evan Marriott

(r), star of Fox's Joe Millionaire, looks on as Tom Kirrane

attempts to grab $4,900 of "Joe Doe." Marriott was on hand outside the Fox Broadcasting building in New York for the WXRK-FM–sponsored contest, which ran throughout the week.

Last Monday, 20 million viewers tuned into the premiere of Joe Millionaire

—Fox's newest reality series, which features women competing for the attention of "millionaire" Marriott, who is nowhere near wealthy—driving the net to several demographic ratings wins for the evening.

Living Single

Actors (at left, l-r) Cindy Williams, Diahann Carroll, Valerie Harper, Kathy Griffin

and Lea Thompson

came out to support the presentation of WE: Women's Entertainment's new original special TV & the Single Girl

at the Television Critics Tour in Los Angeles. Each actor is renowned for playing a woman doing it for herself on television. TV & the Single Girl

is slated to air in March.

Today's Bennett Surprise

NBC Today

co-host Katie Couric

was serenaded by Tony Bennett

on her 46th birthday, Jan. 7. The crooner, brought out as a surprise by co-host Matt Lauer, launched into a swinging rendition of "Happy Birthday" before delivering the cherry on top: Rogers and Hart's "Wait Till You See Her." Bennett later presented the birthday girl with one of his original paintings.