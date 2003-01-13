Facetime
By Staff
Shield-ers All Smiles
The cast of FX's bat-out-of-hell series, The Shield, gathered outside the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles for the series' second-season premiere last Monday. Michael Chiklis
nabbed a 2002 Best Drama Actor Emmy award for his ferocious rogue cop, Vic Mackey.
Pictured below (l-r): Michael Jace, Kenneth Johnson, Cathy Cahlin Ryan, Benito Martinez, Chiklis, Walton Goggins, Shawn Ryan, Catherine Dent, Jamie Brown, CCH Pounder
and David Rees Snell.
Liar, Liar
Imposter Evan Marriott
(r), star of Fox's Joe Millionaire, looks on as Tom Kirrane
attempts to grab $4,900 of "Joe Doe." Marriott was on hand outside the Fox Broadcasting building in New York for the WXRK-FM–sponsored contest, which ran throughout the week.
Last Monday, 20 million viewers tuned into the premiere of Joe Millionaire
—Fox's newest reality series, which features women competing for the attention of "millionaire" Marriott, who is nowhere near wealthy—driving the net to several demographic ratings wins for the evening.
Living Single
Actors (at left, l-r) Cindy Williams, Diahann Carroll, Valerie Harper, Kathy Griffin
and Lea Thompson
came out to support the presentation of WE: Women's Entertainment's new original special TV & the Single Girl
at the Television Critics Tour in Los Angeles. Each actor is renowned for playing a woman doing it for herself on television. TV & the Single Girl
is slated to air in March.
Today's Bennett Surprise
NBC Today
co-host Katie Couric
was serenaded by Tony Bennett
on her 46th birthday, Jan. 7. The crooner, brought out as a surprise by co-host Matt Lauer, launched into a swinging rendition of "Happy Birthday" before delivering the cherry on top: Rogers and Hart's "Wait Till You See Her." Bennett later presented the birthday girl with one of his original paintings.
