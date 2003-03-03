Facetime
By Staff
Wright Gets Golden Mike
NBC Chairman and CEO Bob Wright (c) last week at New York's Plaza Hotel received the Golden Mike Award, given annually by the Broadcasters' Foundation, lauding his 16-year run as NBC's highest honcho.
NBC Nightly News
anchor Tom Brokaw, Lilly Tartikoff
(widow of late NBC programming chief Brandon Tartikoff), Meet the Press
anchor Tim Russert
(pictured, r) and Late Night
host Conan O'Brien
(l) took turns praising Wright for his friendship and applauding his devotion to his family.
O'Brien's salute was a slightly off-center. He announced after his introduction, "Ladies and gentlemen, it's an honor to be forced to be here tonight" and pointed to the "MSNBC table" of 10 and noted, "Actually, it's not MSNBC's staff. It's everyone who watches
MSNBC."
NBC recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, O'Brien observed, which means "NBC is now old enough to watch CBS."
Generous Mouse
Jim Belushi (r), star of ABC's According to Jim, presented Starlight Children's Foundation co-founder Peter Samuelson with a check for $10,000 from Walt Disney Co. last week. Starlight held its 20th anniversary celebration on The Walt Disney Studios lot, where guests included Mickey Mouse and cast members from Jim and 8 Simple Rules.
