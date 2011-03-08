Facebook Rents Warner Bros.' 'Dark Knight'

Facebook, which claims to have more than 500 million active users worldwide, is in now in the video-on-demand business.

The social media site struck a deal with Warner Bros. Digital Distribution to begin testing a 48-hour rental ofThe Dark Night, the 2008 release in the studio's Batman franchise.

The movie -- currently available only to users in the United States -- may be rented for $3, or 30 Facebook Credits, on the website at facebook.com/darkknight. Facebook Credits, which cost 10 cents each, are a virtual currency used to buy virtual goods in games and apps on the site.

