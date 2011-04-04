Facebook Fan Pages Bring Marketers Greater Loyalty
By B&C Staff
Marketers that maintain Facebook pages will see improved
brand loyalty and an interactive fan base, according to a survey from Millward
Brown, Dynamic Logic and the World Federation of Advertisers, reported
Adweek.
The survey targeted 24 brand fan pages and involved over 3,600
interviews with fans and the marketing executives that manage the pages. The
results showed that fans are more likely to provide input when given the
Facebook page, and feel an increased sense of brand loyalty. However, the greater number of fans does not mean better
results. The brand page that had the most fans performed the worst in the
survey. --Lindsay Rubino
