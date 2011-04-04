Facebook Fan Pages Bring Marketers Greater Loyalty

Marketers that maintain Facebook pages will see improved

brand loyalty and an interactive fan base, according to a survey from Millward

Brown, Dynamic Logic and the World Federation of Advertisers, reported

Adweek.

The survey targeted 24 brand fan pages and involved over 3,600

interviews with fans and the marketing executives that manage the pages. The

results showed that fans are more likely to provide input when given the

Facebook page, and feel an increased sense of brand loyalty. However, the greater number of fans does not mean better

results. The brand page that had the most fans performed the worst in the

survey. --Lindsay Rubino