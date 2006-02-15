Fabacher Named GM of CBS' KSTW

CBS is calling up one of its large-market station managers to be general manager for its new CW station in Seattle.

Trey Fabacher, most recently station manager for WCCO Minneapolis-St. Paul, will be the new VP/general manager for KSTW Seattle.

KSTW is a UPN affiliate and will convert to The CW in September, when UPN and The WB shut down and form the new broadcast service.

"Trey has done a fantastic job in Minneapolis, where WCCO has performed a miraculous turnaround to become the market's leader," said Tom Kane, president and CEO of the CBS Television Stations division. "I'm confident his creativity, laser-like focus and discipline will be of great value to us in Seattle as we prepare for the local launch of The CW Network in this market."

Prior to joining WCCO, Fabacher was general sales manager for Hubbard Broadcasting’s ABC affiliate KSTP Minneapolis-St. Paul.

He also served as local sales manager for WDWB, the WB affiliate in Detroit, and held the same position at WFTC, Fox’s UPN affiliate in Minneapolis-St. Paul.