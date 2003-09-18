Fab Five Go to the Emmys
NBC is leaving no cross-promotional stone unturned, with the "Fab Five" from
NBC-owned Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy scheduled to serve as
correspondents for NBC Enterprises’ Access Hollywood at the Primetime
Emmy Awards this Sunday night.
Segments featuring the five's celebrity interviews will appear on the
entertainment magazine Monday and Tuesday after TV’s big night.
Other places Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai
Rodriguez will appear, besides their own show, include a Monday makeover stint
on Oprah next week and as guest-stars in NBC’s season-opener of Good
Morning, Miami early next month.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.