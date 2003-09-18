Fab Five Go to the Emmys

NBC is leaving no cross-promotional stone unturned, with the "Fab Five" from

NBC-owned Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy scheduled to serve as

correspondents for NBC Enterprises’ Access Hollywood at the Primetime

Emmy Awards this Sunday night.

Segments featuring the five's celebrity interviews will appear on the

entertainment magazine Monday and Tuesday after TV’s big night.

Other places Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai

Rodriguez will appear, besides their own show, include a Monday makeover stint

on Oprah next week and as guest-stars in NBC’s season-opener of Good

Morning, Miami early next month.