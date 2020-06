William C. Fyffe, credited as the developer of Eyewitness News at WABC-TV New York in the 1970s, died Thursday at 71 in Bloomington, Ind. In addition to serving as vice president and general manager at WABC-TV, he had held the same position at another ABC's WLS-TV Chicago. Most recently, Fyffe ran his own consulting firm Fyffe Callaway & Associates.