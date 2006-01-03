Eye Opener For CBS Divisions

CBS has adopted a new corporate logo now that it has been separated, at least fiscally, from mothership Viacom.

Make that an old corporate logo. CBS Corp. will now adopt the iconic CBS Eye for all its businesses.

It will rebrand the stations and outdoor divisions with the Eye. Effective now, the Viacom Television Stations Group will become CBS Television Stations and Viacom Outdoor becomes CBS Outdoor. The Viacom group was created in 2001 to combine the CBS and Paramount station groups.

The Eye, designed by William Golden, first opened Oct. 17, 1951, as the TV network logo. Its inspiration were the hex symbols used in Pennsylvania Dutch country to ward off evil spirits, according to network lore.

It has remained essentially unchanged since then.