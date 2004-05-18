Eye Has It on Monday

CBS won Monday night in 18-49s and households thanks to a time-period-winning performance from Everybody Loves Raymond and Two and a Half Men (5.7 rating/14 share) from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. and a time-period-crushing performance from CSI: Miami (8.7/22) from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. for an episode that introduced the cast of next-year's spin-off, CSI: New York. CBS won the night with a 5.7/15 in the demo.

NBC was second with a 4.3/11 in 18-49s for the night with Fear Factor, which won its time period with a 4.4/14, Las Vegas and Crossing Jordan.

Fox was a close third with a 4.2/11 for an American Idol special (4.1/12). The gabfest with judges and contestants, plus a song from each (of the contestants, that is), was fairly strong against Fear Factor, but nothing like the numbers generated by regular Idol outings.

ABC was fourth with a 3.0/8 for its two-hour Motown salute and Super Millionaire, which came in second, though a distant second, at 10 p.m. with a 3.1/8.

The WB was fifth with a 1.9/5 for Seventh Heaven and Superstar USA. UPN was sixth with a 1.1/3 for Eve, Girlfriends, and a couple of Half & Halfs.

