Eye blinds Peacock for top spot

Going into November sweeps, the No. 1 spot in prime time is CBS' to defend,

with the "Tiffany Network" winning the first four weeks of the season in households

and viewers for the first time since 1987, when Nielsen Media Research started

using People Meters.

NBC remained dominant in adults 18 through 49, staying 0.8 of a rating point

ahead of the "Eye," but CBS was creeping up, gaining in that demo by 0.1 point last

week.

NBC also won in adults 18 through 34 and 25 through 54, as well as women in all key

demos, and it was only 380,000 viewers behind CBS in overall numbers.

While ABC has been finishing fourth behind Fox and Major League Baseball in households and

viewers, it is building in the 18-through-49 demo, winning Tuesdays and coming

in second on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

And ABC's Wednesday-night lineup is stronger than a second-place finish

would indicate, with My Wife and Kids, George Lopez and The

Bachelor all winning the category, but Law & Order cleaning up for

NBC with an extremely strong finish at 10 p.m.

Baseball is keeping Fox in the ratings game, giving it third-place finishes in

households and adults 18 through 49 and allowing Fox to win all of the key male

demos for the week. Still, the first two games of the "Golden State" World Series

were the lowest-rated in history, according to Nielsen's fast affiliate ratings.

The WB Television Network continued to show high growth, with the network up 20 percent over

last year in total viewers and up 23 percent in persons 12 through 34, The WB's

target demo.

UPN is experiencing the opposite trend, with its ratings down 13 percent

year-to-year in households and viewers and down 14 percent in adults 18 through

34.

For the week in households: CBS 8.4/14, NBC 8.2/13, Fox 6.9/11, ABC 6.1/10,

WB 3.1/5, UPN 2.6/4.

In adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.8/13, CBS 4.0/11, Fox 3.9/11, ABC 3.7/10, WB

2.2/6, UPN 1.8/5.