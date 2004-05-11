Extreme VOD

Look out, FFOD is on the way. That's fly fishing on demand. That, along with wakeboarding and skateboarding and a bunch more, is coming to some digital-cable lineups.

Gotuit Media, which works with cable MSO's to add interactive functions to digital cable VOD program offerings, has struck a deal with the Resort Sports Network to launch a package of extreme and outdoor interactive digital programs, including Extreme Scene, Reel Thrills, and RSN Resort Update.

Gotuit, which is partially funded by Motorola and counts Scripps Networks among its content partners, allows viewers to go to (hence the name) the parts of a show they are most interested in, browsing via Gotuit's on-screen menu.