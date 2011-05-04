Extreme Reach Expands Facilities

Digital advertising distribution provider Extreme Reach has moved its Burbank, California and Louisville, Kentucky offices into new, larger facilities that will expand the company's in-house production and services for national and regional clients.

The expanded operations are part of an overall national growth plan that recently included the opening of a new Extreme Reach Seattle office and an expansive production and service facility in New York City.

"The new Burbank and Louisville facilities round out our nationwide network of in-house production centers and provides our customers greater flexibility and faster turnaround times wherever their business takes them," said Tim Conley, COO of Extreme Reach in a statement. "With our growing, veteran team of operations and support staff, we are setting new standards for service."

The Burbank facility is the company's primary sales and service center for West Coast clients. The expanded Louisville facility will strengthen its operational infrastructure and allow it to add several new services.