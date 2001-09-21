Exploring suicide bomber psyche
60 Minutes delves into the dark psychology of suicide bombers in interviews with two bombers who failed, and professional analysis.
CBS correspondent Bob Simon interviews a Palestinian
psychiatrist and an Israeli psychologist who have studied suicide bombers. He also interviews failed suicide bombers Murad Tawalbeh and Hamd Abu Mailek in the story which airs on 60 Minutes' 34th season premiere Sunday, Sept. 23 at 7 PM (ET/PT). - Richard Tedesco
