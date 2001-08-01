Explorer switching networks



National Geographic Explorer is moving from CNBC to MSNBC in October.

A new multiyear deal between MSNBC and National Geographic Television will

give MSNBC 48 new episodes per year, with an option for NBC to pick up six

primetime specials. The series will premiere on MSNBC Sunday nights and replay

on Fridays.

NBC president of entertainment Andrew Lack said in a prepared statement that

Explorer is a good fit for MSNBC as it continues to develop its

documentary programming.