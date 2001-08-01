Explorer switching networks
National Geographic Explorer is moving from CNBC to MSNBC in October.
A new multiyear deal between MSNBC and National Geographic Television will
give MSNBC 48 new episodes per year, with an option for NBC to pick up six
primetime specials. The series will premiere on MSNBC Sunday nights and replay
on Fridays.
NBC president of entertainment Andrew Lack said in a prepared statement that
Explorer is a good fit for MSNBC as it continues to develop its
documentary programming.
