As expected, Marci Pool was named executive vice president of original movies and miniseries at FOX Broadcasting Co. Pool was formerly senior vice president of movies and miniseries at FOX TV Studios, where she ran a division that produced for FOX and the other top broadcast networks. She will now focus entirely on film production for FOX, reporting to new FOX Entertainment President Gail Berman. Berman, who was formerly head of Regency TV, a division of FOX TV Studios, had worked closely with Pool in the past. Under Pool, FOX TV Studios' movie unit produced a number of top TV films this season, including CBS' four-hour miniseries Perfect Murder, Perfect Town.