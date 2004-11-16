Exiting Hollings Cites Media Impact

With Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) retiring after 38 years, his office has put out a list of 38 things for which he should be remembered.

Number 22 on the list was aimed at the cable industry: "Reined in the cable TV monopolies, as the driving force in the early 1990s for the Cable and Consumer Protections Act. Persistent service and rate abuses by TV cable companies around the country prompted Senator Hollings to lead the charge in giving the Federal Communications Commission authority to regulate basic cable TV rates and set minimum service standards.

Number 23 concerned broadcasters: "Authored the 1990 Children's TV Act, requiring stations to carry educational programming for children and limiting the amount of commercials aired during children's programming."

Number 37 was for fighting the good fight for bills that didn't make it. They included "legislation to protect children from violence on television; and a constitutional amendment permitting limits on campaign expenditures."

