Execution to air, but not for public

Attorney General John Ashcroft said Thursday that relatives of the victims

and survivors of the Oklahoma City bombing would be able to watch convicted

bomber Timothy McVeigh die on closed-circuit television, but he will not open

the execution viewing to the public.

''The Oklahoma City survivors may be the largest group of crime victims in

our history,'' Ashcroft said Thursday. ''The Department of Justice must make

special provisions to assist the needs of the survivors and the victims'

families.''

However, he added, the DOJ and the FBI would be vigilant in preventing any

pirating or recording of the execution.

McVeigh said in February that he would like to see his execution televised

nationally, but federal regulations prevent such a telecast and no network has

challenged that, although there have been many requests for interviews with the

convicted mass murderer.

A soft-core porn site did request, unsuccessfully, the opportunity to Webcast

the execution. The federal court that tried McVeigh also denied Courtroom

Television Network and other TV-news organizations the opportunity to televise

the trial, although a closed-circuit viewing was set up in Oklahoma City for

survivors and victims' relatives.

Meanwhile, reports from Terre Haute, Ind., the site of the execution,

suggested a major media influx, with hotel-room availability disappearing.

Indiana State University is opening its dorms to the media.