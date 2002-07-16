Execs: Networks need to adapt to PVRs

Networks terrified over the threat of personal video recorders on their

advertising business better learn to adapt or they will be crushed, industry

executives said.

Speaking at CTAM in Boston Tuesday industry execs said that despite the

modest sales of PVRs like TiVo and Replay, they expect the recorders to be in

millions of homes by 2007 or so.

Rishad Tobaccowala, president of media buying group Starcom MediaVest, said

that his firm is telling clients to plan on the dominance of the 30-second

commercial for only three more years. By then, PVR and other video-on-demand

technologies will be widespread enough to force development of other TV ad

methods.

The danger lies in fastforwarding features on PVRs that make it easy -- even

instant -- for a viewer to zap out commercials while watching King of

Queens.

Even owners of PVRs without specific commercial-skip buttons, breeze over the

ads about 85 percent of the time.

Tobaccowala said conventional TV advertising won't go away, but also

emphasized that "What's so great about the 30-second commercial?"

Programmers and advertisers will have to exploit new approaches, from

longer-form ads to more compelling creative. "It's not true that people dislike

advertising, they dislike advertising that's not for them," Tobaccowala said.

Ken Potashner, CEO of Replay PVR manufacturer Sonicblue agreed. His company

has been sued by 29 different media companies over commercial-skipping features

and Replay's ability to send recorded TV shows and movies through an Ethernet

port and onto the Internet.

The technology is inevitable, Potashner said. "Whenever you get a disruption

like you have now, with technology itself, you have opportunities on every side

of the disruption. The losers are the ones that try to cement their existing

business models and business approaches. The winners are the ones that take out

a clean sheet of paper and redesign it."

Nielsen Media CEO Susan Whiting said the research company isn't having

problems measuring PVR owners viewership. There's a bit of Nielsen software in

every TiVo box allowing the company to extract certain recording playback

information.

"The technology is pretty straightforward," Whitman said, with Nielsen

readily tracking when a program is recorded in a household and when it is played

back.

The question is what to do with the information.

A TiVo owner records Friends on Thursday but doesn't view it until

Monday. Should NBC be credited with the view on Thursday, or in a separate bit

logged for Monday. If a viewer doesn't watch the show for two weeks, does NBC

get credited at all?

Nielsen's network clients do all agree. Whitman's preference is "We're going

to have to balance the operations side, which means getting the data out on a

regular basis, once a week."